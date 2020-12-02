ATLIST Travel Now Integrates with FareHarbor
Hotels using the ATLIST Travel platform can now partner with 3,000+ activity providers to offer their guests local experiences and earn commissions.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to empower hotels to enhance the guest experience through partnerships with local activity providers, ATLIST Travel has integrated with the FareHarbor API. Now, in addition to selling their in-house amenities online, properties on the ATLIST platform can choose to work with local makers, activity providers, and tour operators in their area. By sharing a shoppable catalog of hand-picked services and activities with guests, properties can improve the guest experience as well as tap into a new source of ancillary revenue.
Through the integration, FareHarbor booking software is automatically synced to display real-time availability, allowing guests to reserve a date and time for their activity and check-out directly on a property’s guest experience page. Payments are collected online and commission splits between vendors and properties are handled automatically via ATLIST’s integration with Stripe Connect. Guests get instant gratification—they don’t have to track down hotel-recommended vendors and book all their activities. Hoteliers earn a commission for their recommendations. And local vendors get more eyeballs and more business.
It’s the hyper-local experiences that make our trips memorable—visiting an organic farm, buying a handwoven rug at a market, or taking a class with a knowledgeable chef. With this in mind, ATLIST aims to provide hotels with an easier way to connect their guests to authentic adventures. Now, instead of sending guests to disparate vendor websites, hotels can guide their guests within their property’s own branded online environment seamlessly. Automated scheduling reduces the back and forth over email that would typically ensue when coordinating itineraries for guests.
Due to its popularity among local activity providers in key vacation markets, FareHarbor is a strategic choice for ATLIST’s first integration with an online activity and tour operator booking software. From eco-tour operators like Kipu Ranch Adventures to knowledgeable guides like Spirit of Arizona, boutique activity providers prefer to use FareHarbor to power online reservations due to the ease of use and fair commission fees.
Founded in 2013, FareHarbor launched shortly after co-founder Zachary Hester and his brother Lawrence planned a family vacation to Hawaii. After finding it challenging to book activities online during their trip, they set out to create an online reservation system designed to empower tour operators competing with big box companies. Today, the Honolulu-based platform supports more than 3,000 activity providers, booking agents, and concierge desks in 50 states plus the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
About ATLIST Travel
ATLIST Travel is a web platform that helps independent properties (hotels, inns, bed & breakfasts, vacation rentals, and more) enhance the guest experience and maximize profit. ATLIST empowers property managers to digitize their activity concierge services through mobile-friendly web pages and automated online reservations. This puts guests in control of designing and upgrading their stay with ancillary services, special deals, and activities while increasing revenue and providing customer data to their hosts.
Tiffany Lin
ATLIST Travel, Inc.
tiffanyl@atlist.io