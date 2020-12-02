Scripophily.com's Stock and Bond Service Commemorates 140 Years of Continuous Operations Since 1880

Scripophily - The Gift of History Bear Stearns Collect U. S. Savings Bonds

Scarcity, History, and Artwork of Paper Stock Certificates Make Unique Holiday Gifts from Scripophily.com

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scripophily.com's / RM Smythe© Old Company Research Service is celebrating 140 years of continuous old stock and bond research services. The old company and securities research service provides investigative analysis for financial and accounting firms, professionals, attorneys, investors, estates and trusts in cases of questioned securities and lost company identities. The research investigations will probe into the corporate history, capital changes, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, legal proceedings, regulatory filings, and analysis of companies to assess the disposition of financial holdings.

In addition to the potential redeemable value sought by investors, Scripophily.com offers insight into the secondary historical finance market by assessing any possible collectible value in the hobby of Scripophily. Scripophily is the hobby of collecting authentic old stock and bond certificates.

According to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, paper stock certificates cost companies, investors, banks and brokers hundreds of millions of dollars each year to print, register, ship, examine, file and keep safe. As a cost cutting measure, company's moved to digital ownership of stock. Furthermore, as of the beginning of 2009, stock brokers are no longer delivering paper stock certificates or they are charging a large disincentive fee. This has drastically reduced the number of stock certificates in circulation.

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Scripophily.com - The Gift of History is the Internet's leading buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates and has items on loan for display in the Museum of Financial History (Smithsonian affiliate) in New York. Our company has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. The company also offers the World’s #1 old stock research service at OldCompany.com and offers high resolution scans for publications. Scripophily.com has over 17,500 selections on its website.

Scripophily.com, the parent company of Old Company Research Service, acquired RM Smythe's stock & bond research business including all correspondence, archives and copyrights from Herzog & Co., Inc. (formally R.M. Smythe© Old Stock Research Services). The acquisition included rights to all reference material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, and Herzog & Co., Inc. as well as all correspondence from the R.M. Smythe© Special Library used in the Smythe’s Obsolete Research activities which began in 1880. Since the acquisition, we have digitized the archives, repositories and resources into our proprietary information management systems. The data merger has ensured our continual commitment to quality and value with efficient access to this previously hard to recover information.

Scripophily.com /Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services.

Scripophily.com and Old Company Research Services was founded by Bob Kerstein (Bob.us). Bob is a CPA and CGMA, and has more than 44 years of senior management experience in the Cellular, Cable TV, Satellite, Internet, Professional Sports and Entertainment Industries. Bob is also the President of the Professional Scripophily Traders Association (PSTA) and co founder of the American Stock and Bond Collectors Association.

