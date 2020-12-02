Plant-Grow Inc. Announces New Microbial Growth Product MBX™ for Cannabis Growers
Highly concentrated microbial MBX organic cultivation solution is designed for healthy soil, transplanting protection, root development, and max bud quality.
MBX is incredibly productive during the first two weeks of both grow and bloom phases. Harness the power of MBX microbial supplement to increase yields of the highest quality buds significantly.”CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant-Grow Inc., the world's technology leader in microbial biofertilizers, is proud to announce MBX™. This microbial additive addresses the root of cannabis grower's quest to increase the highest quality buds' yields. MBX is an ultra-concentrated, proprietary blend of beneficial bacteria proven to increase root mass and quad yield. MBX's billions of microorganisms benefit plants by working symbiotically with them to create bigger, healthier, more expansive roots, leading to bigger plants that thrive. MBX works for soil-growers, but it also works for hydroponic growers.
MBX is incredibly productive during the first two weeks of both grow and bloom phases, so the plants' root zones get the full benefits of the MBX specially selected microbes. Cannabis growers can harness the power of MBX microbial supplements to increase the yield of the highest quality buds significantly. MBX is patent-pending. Plant-Grow documents its innovations with the TrustyIP invention management solution. Our IP submissions are then perfected and patented by the lawyers at www.patentoffice.io.
Mary Kimani, Product Manager in Nairobi, Kenya, states: "I'm proud to be part of a team to launch MBX. We have successfully selected unique microbial profiles that help cannabis root growth and rejuvenate soil depleted of nutrients through in-depth research. Optimizing the microbial communities that live in, on, and around the plants substantially reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides. MBX is proven to work great and has increased quad yield dramatically for the cannabis growers. Extensive trials have demonstrated that the product results in large quad buds with excellent pungency, sharp flavor, and smooth, clean-smelling burn smoke. "
The Plant-Grower program rewards our users and evangelists who spread the word about the efficacy of MBX. Plant-Growers earn extra money in helping fellow growers gain increased yield/potency and profit and saving the earth at the same time!
