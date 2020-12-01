Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fraud Awareness: 5 Ways to Stay Safe

Stay alert to insurance scams year-round. Get the most out of your insurance policies. Be safe, know the warning signs — and report scams.

Home Repairs — Avoid storm chasers who knock on your door for repair work after storms.

Bandit Towing — Never deal with a random tow truck that just shows up at the crash scene.

Staged Crashes — Drive safely. Watch for cars that suddenly pull in front of yours.

Medicare Alert — Hang up on callers demanding your personal info to “update” your Medicare account.

Telemedicine — Ignore pitches for “free” video health exams & back braces requiring your personal info.

If you suspect an insurance scheme, report it safely, easily, and anonymously at https://insurance.utah.gov/consumer/fraud/report-fraud.

