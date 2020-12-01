Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State employee donations reach nearly $630 thousand in annual charitable campaign; more than $33 million raised in campaign history

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Office of Administration today announced that this year’s Missouri State Employee Charitable Campaign (MSECC) exceeded donations of $629,000 with more than $629,737.00 pledged to 627 Missouri charities. During the past 36 years, state employees have donated more than $33 million to the annual campaign.

“This year has been a difficult year for all of us, but these charitable organizations and our fellow Missourians need our help more than ever,” said Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman. “Our State of Missouri team embodied the theme this year of being “Stronger Together”, and these generous contributions will make a significant difference in our communities.”

Other notable highlights from this year’s campaign:

MOSERS and MPERS beat their pledge totals from the previous year The average donation increased from $162.81 to $217.42, a more than 30% jump

The MSECC is an annual fundraising effort organized by the Office of Administration that provides state employees and retirees with the opportunity to make donations to their favorite charitable organizations through the convenience of payroll deduction or one-time gifts. The State of Missouri has a history of philanthropy and a spirit of service. Donations have exceeded $1 million in 18 of the 36 years.

For more information on the Missouri State Employee Charitable Campaign, visit msecc.mo.gov.

