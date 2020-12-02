Mariana Rossano, CEO of Premier Food Delivery Service Z.E.N. on Grocery List Must-Haves for Healthy Eating at Home

Mariana Rossano, Founder/CEO of Z.E.N Foods

By Mariana Rossano

An essential step to stay on track with a healthy eating plan is to make a grocery list.

Sticking to a healthy grocery list will help you manage your time better when going shopping, prevent yourself from purchasing foods with little nutritional value, and even reduce food waste.

If you are aiming to do grocery shopping for healthy eating purpose , we recommend focusing on the following healthy foods:

FRUIT AND VEGETABLES

According to the CDC, it is recommended for adults to include in their diet at least 1½ to 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables per day.

We suggest choosing fruits and veggies that are seasonal and can be either snacked raw or used for meal prep. Here are some of the most nutritious vegetables and fruits:

Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables (spinach, arugula, kale)

Celery

Carrots

Onions

Garlic

Brussels Sprouts

Asparagus

mushrooms

bell peppers

sweet potatoes

tomatoes

Tip: If you don’t like leafy greens, consider learning how to make pesto; it is quick and easy to make, and you can add it to pasta.

Fruits

Avocado

Kiwi

Berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cranberries)

Bananas

citruses (oranges, grapefruit, lemons)

Apples

Papaya

Bonus tip: Drinking smoothies is a great way to incorporate fruits and some vegetables into your diet. It helps create a slow, even release of nutrients into the blood stream. However, a study published in the International Journal of Obesity found that when people consumed fruits in the form of smoothies, they consumed 12% more calories overall in comparison to eating whole fruit and solid food for meals. Therefore, it is best to eat fruit as whole if you are watching your calorie consumption.

LEGUMES AND GRAINS

Legumes and grains are rich sources of protein, fiber, and vitamins. They can be beneficial for weight management, as well as reducing the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. We recommend including these in your diet:

Lentils

Chickpeas (you can make hummus!)

Quinoa

Oats

Black beans

Barley

Millet

Brown rice

If possible, choose whole grains since they are packed with nutrients including protein, fiber, B vitamins, antioxidants, and trace minerals (iron, zinc, copper, and magnesium).

NUTS AND NUT BUTTERS

Nuts are a rich source of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and protein. They are ideal for diets that focus on a healthy weight gain.

You can add nuts on oatmeal, smoothies, and salads. Nut butter and nut milk are healthy choices as long as they are low in sugar and sodium.

Consider including the next unsalted nuts into your diet:

Walnuts

Pistachios

Almonds (almond milk, almond butter)

Cashews (cashew milk, cashew butter)

Pecans

Hazelnuts

Peanuts

PROTEIN

Whether you eat meat, are vegan, or vegetarian, your diet must include rich sources of protein. Our bodies use protein to build and repair tissues, and make enzymes, hormones, and antibodies.

Meat

Meats that are low in fat and high in protein are the following:

Salmon

Trout

Ground tuna

Ground chicken

Turkey breasts

Lean pork

Vegan and Vegetarian

Vegetarian and vegan protein options include the following:

Tofu

Eggs

Seitan

Nutritional yeast

Greek yogurt

Green peas

Edamame

Cheese

BAKED GOODS AND PASTA

To get the most nutritional benefits from this type of carbs, try to shop whole-wheat and whole-grain options, such as:

100% whole-wheat bread. Avoid bread labeled as “whole-wheat bread with enriched flour”, since it may be high on sugar and lack essential nutrients).

Sourdough

Sprouted whole grain bread

Whole-grain goods (tortillas, pita pockets)

Oat bread

Flaxseed bread

Whole-wheat pasta

Buckwheat spaghetti

Chickpea pasta

SNACKS

Healthy snacks that you can moderately indulge without guilt are the following:

Pretzels

Olives

Sun-dried tomatoes

Pesto or hummus

Natural popcorn

Having a healthier lifestyle is simple with Z.E.N. Foods. We offer healthy meal delivery plans, which you can design with the help of our consultants and nutritionists. Call (310) 205-9368 and start enjoying delicious quality meals from the comfort of your home today!