State high court hears DAs’ challenge on minors tried as adults

(Subscription required) Prosecutors seeking to try as an adult a man accused of murdering two people in Ventura County when he was 15 will make the case to the California Supreme Court Tuesday that a 2018 law that prevents them from doing so is unconstitutional.
