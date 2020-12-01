Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,018 in the last 365 days.

Rhode Island estate tax credit and threshold set for 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Division of Taxation today announced the Rhode Island estate tax credit amount and threshold for the estates of decedents dying on or after January 1, 2021.

The Rhode Island estate tax credit amount will be $70,490 for decedents dying on or after January 1, 2021, up from the current credit amount of $69,515 (which applies for decedents dying in calendar year 2020).

As a result, the Rhode Island estate tax threshold will be $1,595,156 for decedents dying on or after January 1, 2021, up from the current threshold of $1,579,922.

BACKGROUND AND EXPLANATION Legislation enacted in 2014 made a number of changes to Rhode Island's estate tax. For example, the new law established a Rhode Island estate tax credit of $64,400, shielding $1.5 million in assets from the tax -- for decedents dying on or after January 1, 2015.

The new law also established that, starting January 1, 2016, the credit would be adjusted by the percentage increase (if any) in the consumer price index for all urban consumers (CPI-U), determined as of September 30 of the prior calendar year. The adjustment would be rounded up to the nearest $5.00 increment.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced on October 16, 2020, that the index (before seasonal adjustment) had risen 1.4% over the previous 12 months (through September 2020). Accordingly, for decedents dying on or after January 1, 2020, the credit amount increased to $70,490, shielding from taxation the first $1,595,156 of an estate. Thus, in general, for a decedent dying in 2021, a net taxable estate valued at $1,595,156 or less will not be subject to Rhode Island's estate tax. (In certain circumstances, the Rhode Island estate tax will not apply regardless of the estate's size: Rhode Island General Laws Chapter 44-22 provides full details on the computation of the tax, including such factors as the marital and charitable deductions.)

For questions about the estate tax, contact the Division of Taxation's Excise & Estate Tax unit from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. business days: Call (401) 574-8829 and select option # 8.

You just read:

Rhode Island estate tax credit and threshold set for 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.