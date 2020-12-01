Hammond Cove & West Mountain Shooting Ranges Closing after Dec 14

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says its public shooting ranges in Hartland and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area will be closed for the winter after December 14.

“We want to thank all of the people who have supported the operation of the two ranges in Windsor and Essex Counties which are essential to hunter skill development and the safe use of firearms,” said Alison Thomas, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s education coordinator. “Both ranges will close for the winter and reopen next spring.”

Information about Vermont shooting ranges is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

For Immediate Release: December 1, 2020

Media Contacts: Alison Thomas 802-371-9975, Dylan Smith 802-622-4331