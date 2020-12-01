Williston Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information
CASE#: 20A104833
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/1/20 at approximately 3:00 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4087 VT RT. 108S – Brewster River Pub
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 1, 2020 at approximately 11:18 AM Troopers were dispatched to the Brewster River Pub, located at 4087 Rt. 108S in the Town of Cambridge, for a report of an overnight break-in.
Troopers learned that on 12/1/20 around 3:00 AM two individuals forced entry into the Pub and removed a tan Hyosung brand ATM machine. Surveillance video from inside the Pub recorded these events.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.
