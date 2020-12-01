Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A104833

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/1/20 at approximately 3:00 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4087 VT RT. 108S – Brewster River Pub

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: N/A                                                    

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  N/A

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On December 1, 2020 at approximately 11:18 AM Troopers were dispatched to the Brewster River Pub, located at 4087 Rt. 108S in the Town of Cambridge, for a report of an overnight break-in.

 

Troopers learned that on 12/1/20 around 3:00 AM two individuals forced entry into the Pub and removed a tan Hyosung brand ATM machine. Surveillance video from inside the Pub recorded these events.

 

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE / TIME: N/A      

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED: N/A    LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742

 

