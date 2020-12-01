Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Court Seeks Public Comment on Ohio Attorney Military Status

The Ohio Supreme Court will accept public comment on proposed amendments to the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio that would allow attorneys to provide military status upon registration.

The proposed change is an effort to provide demographic data on attorneys admitted to the practice of law or registered for corporate counsel status.

The change would allow an attorney to provide information on past or present service in the U.S. armed forces, including any reserve component or the National Guard, in the manner determined by the office.

Comments are due by Dec. 28, 2020 to:

Minerva Elizaga Assistant Director of Attorney Services Ohio Supreme Court 65 S. Front Street, 5th Floor Columbus, OH 43215-3431 or minerva.elizaga@sc.ohio.gov

