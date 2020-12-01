Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m.  At that time the House, will reconvene to consider the four bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (4 bills)

  1. S. 4054 – U.S. Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Sen. Roberts – Agriculture)
  2. S. 945 – Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (Sen. Kennedy (LA) – Financial Services)
  3. Senate Amendment to H.R. 1830 – National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Act (Rep. Sean Maloney – Financial Services)
  4. H.R. 7995 – Coin Metal Modification Authorization and Cost Savings Act of 2020 (Rep. Amodei – Financial Services)

