Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,014 in the last 365 days.

Hammond Cove & West Mountain Shooting Ranges Closing after Dec 14

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says its public shooting ranges in Hartland and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area will be closed for the winter after December 14.

“We want to thank all of the people who have supported the operation of the two ranges in Windsor and Essex Counties which are essential to hunter skill development and the safe use of firearms,” said Alison Thomas, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s education coordinator.  “Both ranges will close for the winter and reopen next spring.”

Information about Vermont shooting ranges is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

For Immediate Release:  December 1, 2020

Media Contacts: Alison Thomas 802-371-9975, Dylan Smith 802-622-4331

You just read:

Hammond Cove & West Mountain Shooting Ranges Closing after Dec 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.