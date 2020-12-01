Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Snook seasonal closure in Atlantic starts Dec. 15

The recreational harvest season for snook closes Dec. 15 in Atlantic state and federal waters, including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, and will remain closed through Jan. 31, 2021, reopening to harvest Feb. 1. Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.

Most state and all federal waters in the Gulf, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, closed Dec. 1 and will reopen to harvest March 1, 2021. Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line through Gordon Pass in Collier County (includes Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County) through May 31, 2021, in response to the impacts of red tide. Snook also has a regular season closure in Gulf waters that runs May 1 through Aug. 31.

Season closures are designed to help protect snook during vulnerable times such as cold weather.

For more information on snook, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook.” Improve data and report your catch on the Angler Action Foundation iAngler app at AnglerActionFoundation.com.

