Governor Helps Address Mental Health Impacts of COVID-19 with Funding

December 1, 2020

Governor Gordon has made $5 million in CARES Act funds available to behavioral health providers in Wyoming to help them provide services to residents with needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know this pandemic and its impacts has taken its toll on the mental health of many Wyomingites, particularly those battling substance abuse,” Gordon said. “This funding will enhance the ability for Wyoming providers to deliver services to those having difficulty accessing help and those who are unable to pay for the assistance they need.”

The funding allocated by the governor may be used to provide no-cost services for Wyoming residents experiencing behavioral health challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic; to enhance or offer telehealth and other remote services related to the pandemic; to provide behavioral health services to residents at long-term care facilities; to purchase personal protective equipment; and for reimbursement for costs incurred since March due to COVID-19 that haven’t been reimbursed from another pay source.

Licensed mental health and substance abuse providers that were already enrolled as providers with the Wyoming Department of Health are eligible for the funding. Applications are due by December 15 and more information is available on the WDH website.

Governor Helps Address Mental Health Impacts of COVID-19 with Funding

