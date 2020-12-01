Statement by Iranian former Political prisoners, witnesses to the 1988 massacre

OIAC 1988 Massacre Photo Exhibition Across from the Department of State, September 21, 2020

An attack on Amnesty International is an assault on the Justice Movement and can only serve the interests of those who ordered the massacre

This is the urgent obligation of all, including political prisoners to expose anyone, whether a former prisoner or otherwise, with any political claim, who serves the interests of the clerical regime.” — Political prisoners, witnesses to the 1988 massacre