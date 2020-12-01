Rhode Island Announces First Statewide Equitable & Accessible Educational Portal, EnrollRI

“Our community needs engaging, detailed, and adaptive virtual resources now more than ever,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. ”Families always know what’s best for their students’ educational choices. EnrollRI does that and prepares them with the information they need to take advantage of it all.”

Starting December 1st, the tool will launch with a phased approach and ultimately provide detailed, data-driven family information tools and application resources for participating All Course Network (ACN) programs, Charter Public Schools, and Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs. Each year, EnrollRI will seek to expand its program options and resources for Rhode Islanders.

“Our collective fight for equity starts with equitable access for all parents, guardians and students,” added Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “We need one easy and accessible place for our students to learn more about course opportunities and our families to explore information on school options.”

EnrollRI, which translates into seven different languages, makes choosing an educational pathway simple, transparent, and fair for all Rhode Island families. This is a key part of RIDE’s vision for increased educational equity statewide. Similar platforms have been developed in other cities throughout the country but this is the first example of a comprehensive statewide platform that includes all information in one location for families.

In January, applications will open for the recently revamped All Course Network (ACN), with courses becoming viewable on December 14 for students, including elementary for the first time ever. ACN options include Work-Based Learning, Career Preparation, Dual Enrollment, Advanced Placement and Enrichment courses, all of which may be offered in a face-to-face, blended, or fully online setting. Registration will be offered beginning January 5, 2021 on EnrollRI.

As of December 1, all Charter Public Schools will open applications through March 18, 2021. Last year, over 20,000 total applications were received by over 10,000 unique applicants for less than 1,900 charter public school seats. Enrollment in a charter public school is nonselective and conducted by random lottery. Participating schools will share the EnrollRI Common Application for the 2021-2022 school application process. EnrollRI will also include information and more robust tools for local CTE programs expected to launch in 2021.

Go to www.EnrollRI.org to learn more. EnrollRI is part of PrepareRI, RIDE’s cross-agency initiative to prepare all students for success in college and career.