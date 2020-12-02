Abyde and Colorado Dental Association join forces to deliver leading HIPAA compliance solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, offering user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solutions, announced today a new partnership with the Colorado Dental Association (CDA) to deliver industry-leading HIPAA compliance to the CDA’s dentist members.

The collaboration between Abyde and CDA showcases the effort to provide CDA members with streamlined compliance programs, especially as annual deadlines for HIPAA requirements approach. The partnership will help Colorado dental practices meet government-mandated HIPAA regulations, while better protecting their patient’s health data.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies, and more.

“HIPAA compliance is an essential piece of a practice’s success, but because of its complexity, it is too often overlooked. We are excited to further educate CDA members on the importance of HIPAA and provide the tools to achieve and maintain a comprehensive compliance program,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “This partnership with the Colorado Dental Association will show the value and simplicity providers have found with Abyde’s unmatched processes.”

“The Colorado Dental Association is proud to offer our members only the best products and services, and we’re thrilled to partner with an organization dedicated to helping dental providers navigate the complexities of HIPAA compliance. We know our members will find instant value in the peace of mind and simplicity Abyde offers,” said Greg Hill, CDA Executive Director, “We look forward to helping CDA members better manage HIPAA requirements with Abyde.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About CDA

The Colorado Dental Association is a membership-based organization that represents nearly 80% of all licensed dentists in Colorado. It strives to support its members through carefully vetted vendor relationships, advocacy, education, and dental practice resources. For more information on the CDA, visit cdaonline.org.



