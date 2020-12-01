Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Speaker Grassley Announces Committee Leadership

(DES MOINES) – This morning, House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced appointments for House committee leadership positions in advance of the Eighty-Ninth General Assembly.

“House Republicans are energized and ready to hit the ground running to address the priorities that they have heard from Iowans over the last several months,” said Speaker Grassley. “Representing 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties, House Republicans have heard a clear message from Iowans in every corner of our state: they want us to reignite our economy, help folks get back to work and school safely, and return to normalcy is quickly as possible. This hard-working group of talented legislators are uniquely equipped to spearhead our efforts and do just that.

In addition, House Republicans will continue to demonstrate the strong fiscal leadership that has made Iowa’s budget the most resilient in the country, look for ways to reduce taxes on working families, ensure our kids receive the best education possible, and make sure that Iowans are able to access and afford critical health services no matter where they live.”

Full committee assignments will be announced at a later date.  The Eighty-Ninth General Assembly begins Monday, January 11, 2021.

Standing Committees:

Administrative Rules Review

  • Rep. Megan Jones (R-Sioux Rapids) – Chair

Agriculture

  • Rep. Ross Paustian (R-Walcott) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Chad Ingels (R-Randalia) – Vice Chair

Appropriations

  • Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) – Vice Chair

Commerce

  • Rep. Shannon Lundgren (R-Peosta) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Mark Cisneros (R- Muscatine) – Vice Chair

Economic Growth

  • Rep. Ray Sorensen (R-Greenfield) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Henry Stone (R-Forest City) – Vice Chair

Education

  • Rep. Dustin Hite (R-New Sharon) – Chair
  • Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Orange City) – Vice Chair

Environmental Protection

  • Rep. Dean Fisher (R-Montour) – Chair
  • Rep. Tom Moore (R-Griswold) – Vice Chair

Ethics

  • Rep. Anne Osmundson (R- Volga) – Chair

Government Oversight

  • Rep. Holly Brink (R-Oskaloosa) – Chair
  • Rep. Jon Jacobsen (R-Council Bluffs) – Vice Chair

Human Resources

  • Rep. Ann Meyer (R-Fort Dodge) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Steve Bradley (R-Cascade) – Vice Chair

Information Technology

  • Rep. Brian Lohse (R-Bondurant) – Chair
  • Rep. David Sieck (R-Glenwood) – Vice Chair

*Note: This is a new committee that will focus on state technology infrastructure, cyber security, and broadband issues.

International Relations

  • Rep. Terry Baxter (R-Garner) – Chair
  • Rep. Jon Thorup (R-Knoxville) – Vice Chair

Judiciary

  • Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) – Chair
  • Rep. Stan Gustafson (R-Cumming) – Vice Chair

Labor

  • Rep. Dave Deyoe (R-Nevada) – Chair
  • Rep. Jeff Shipley (R-Birmingham) – Vice Chair

Local Government

  • Rep. Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) – Chair
  • Rep. Brent Siegrist (R-Council Bluffs) – Vice Chair

Natural Resources

  • Rep. Rob Bacon (R-Slater) – Chair
  • Rep. Tom Jeneary (R-Le Mars) – Vice Chair

Public Safety

  • Rep. Jarad Klein (R-Keota) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Cherielynn Westrich (R-Ottumwa) – Vice Chair

State Government

  • Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R-Wilton) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Brooke Boden (R-Indianola) – Vice Chair

Transportation

  • Rep. Brian Best (R-Glidden) – Chair
  • Rep. Dave Maxwell (R-Gibson) – Vice Chair

Veterans Affairs

  • Rep. Sandy Salmon (R-Janesville) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) – Vice Chair

Ways & Means

  • Rep. Lee Hein (R-Monticello) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Carter Nordman (R-Adel) – Vice Chair

Appropriations Subcommittees:

Administration and Regulation Appropriations

  • Rep. John Landon (R-Ankeny) – Chair
  • Rep. Michael Bergan (R-Dorchester) – Vice Chair

Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations

  • Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Dennis Bush (R-Cleghorn) – Vice Chair

Economic Development Appropriations

  • Rep. Phil Thompson (R-Jefferson) – Chair
  • Rep. Tom Gerhold (R-Atkins) – Vice Chair

Education Appropriations

  • Rep. David Kerr (R-Morning Sun) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Garrett Gobble (R-Ankeny) – Vice Chair

Health and Human Services Appropriations

  • Rep. Joel Fry (R-Osceola) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Eddie Andrews (R-Johnston) – Vice Chair

Justice Systems Appropriations

  • Rep. Gary Worthan (R-Storm Lake) – Chair
  • Rep.-Elect Charlie McClintock (R-Alburnett) – Vice Chair

Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations

  • Rep. Jacob Bossman (R-Sioux City) – Chair
  • Rep. Anne Osmundson (R-Volga) – Vice Chair

