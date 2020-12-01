Speaker Grassley Announces Committee Leadership

(DES MOINES) – This morning, House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced appointments for House committee leadership positions in advance of the Eighty-Ninth General Assembly.

“House Republicans are energized and ready to hit the ground running to address the priorities that they have heard from Iowans over the last several months,” said Speaker Grassley. “Representing 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties, House Republicans have heard a clear message from Iowans in every corner of our state: they want us to reignite our economy, help folks get back to work and school safely, and return to normalcy is quickly as possible. This hard-working group of talented legislators are uniquely equipped to spearhead our efforts and do just that.

In addition, House Republicans will continue to demonstrate the strong fiscal leadership that has made Iowa’s budget the most resilient in the country, look for ways to reduce taxes on working families, ensure our kids receive the best education possible, and make sure that Iowans are able to access and afford critical health services no matter where they live.”