How to save this Christmas thanks to peer to peer sharing - easiest way to get amazing Christmas presents whilst saving money

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the launch of a new directory focusing on the peer to peer share economy, giving amazing gifts this Christmas is extra easy, and extra cost efficient. You can actually save money!

Sepixo.com is the site that will change how you organise your gift giving, not just at Christmas time, but all year round. Plus, you will be helping another individual and not big business.

Imagine you have someone on your list that is really hard to buy for but has a love of anything food related. By exploring the Dining and Food category on Sepixo.com you can find amazing experiential ideas like food sharing where you can buy a voucher to a private, intimate culinary event near your loved one, or if a cooking class is more their style, the options are endless.

Maybe your loved one has been extra busy during the year and deserves some much needed down time. You could arrange to have tasks done for them like getting the house cleaned, the lawns and garden spruced up or have some put-off jobs completed. What a great gift idea! The Labour and Tasks category will have you covered, no matter where in the world you want to get it done.

For those who have always wanted to learn a new skill or hobby, within the Education category you can explore so many options from learning to play music, speak another language to painting and pottery. You could also help them upskill for a new career in 2021.

Fashionistas are also taken care of with the Fashion and Accessories category. Arrange a voucher with some of the designer clothing share sites as a great gift idea, or browse the Gifts and Gadgets ideas to find the perfect present to solve any hard to buy person.

How about the perfect massage or special wellness treat as a gift? The Health, Beauty and Wellness category has some great ideas including some personal development options to pampering or even personal styling!

If a trip over the festive holidays is more your thinking, then the Accommodation and Travel section will provide ample ideas and suggestions, possibly right in your own backyard. Or maybe you want to hit the road, or the water, the Cars and Transport category features options for RV hire, camping shares and boating rentals, all cheaper than hiring from larger companies.

The beauty is Sepixo.com is that it takes the time and effort out of trawling through the internet to find unique and interesting ideas available via the peer to peer share economy, they are all in one place! Currently Sepixo.com features over 300 peer to peer websites and includes many interesting options, with more being added each day. These are just sone of them. “Our aim is to make it so easy for people to explore the world of peer to peer share economy in one place”, said Co-founder Elizabeth Nichols.