Tuesday, December 01, 2020

Kalispell — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are investigating the death of an adult female grizzly bear in the Yaak in northwest Montana.

The carcass of an adult female bear was located Nov. 20 on Pipe Creek Road approximately 4 miles south of Yaak. No additional information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.