Education

Tue Dec 01 10:52:37 MST 2020

Mandatory wolf trapping class offered online

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will offer the last online wolf trapping certification class of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

To register for the free class, please visit the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to “Education” and “Wolf Trapper Education & Certification.”

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, FWP will offer no in-person classes this fall. The class will be online via ZOOM. Students will be sent the ZOOM address for the class when they register.

-fwp-