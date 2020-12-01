Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,993 in the last 365 days.

Mandatory wolf trapping class offered online

Education

Tue Dec 01 10:52:37 MST 2020

Mandatory wolf trapping class offered online

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will offer the last online wolf trapping certification class of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. 

To register for the free class, please visit the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to “Education” and “Wolf Trapper Education & Certification.”

Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, FWP will offer no in-person classes this fall. The class will be online via ZOOM. Students will be sent the ZOOM address for the class when they register.

-fwp-

You just read:

Mandatory wolf trapping class offered online

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.