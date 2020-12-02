New Flyer selects SST Wireless as the only approved Tire Monitoring System for Transit Buses

SST Wireless's rugged Tire Pressure & Temperature Monitoring is available on all models of buses from New Flyer as an OEM option after extensive validation

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SST WIRELESS SELECTED AS ONLY APPROVED TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM BY NEW FLYER

SST Wireless Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of wireless industrial sensors and technologies, has announced that the leading North American Transit Bus Manufacturer, New Flyer has selected the SST’s proven Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as the only approved product for immediate availability on both standard and articulated models.

New Flyer has extensively tested and validated the product over the past two years to ensure that the system is reliable, accurate and durable with seamless integration over CanBus. This announcement follows the successful implementation of the TPMS on over 100 delivered buses.

"Our mission is to help our customers increase safety, reduce downtime and conserve energy through the effective use of wireless sensor technologies to make informed maintenance and operational decisions.” said Christopher Chong, President & CEO of SST Wireless Inc. "It has been a pleasure working with engineering, production, procurement, sourcing, and sales at New Flyer. The extensive and detailed collaborative process in integrating our product is a testament to their commitment to quality, excellence and innovation."

SST’s rugged in-tire sensors monitor both pressure and temperature which play an important role in understanding safety and energy conservation through optimal tire pressure. A reliable TPMS can automate time intensive tire checks so that operators can allocate resources to higher value task while benefitting from a more complete view of the vehicle condition which now includes tires.

“SST was able to commit to our upfront technical specifications for a heavy-duty tire pressure monitoring system, and together we completed extensive real-world bus testing, operating through every condition possible to exercise the system and induce sensor failures,” said Brydon Owen, Director, Electrical Engineering, New Flyer. “After months of continuous road testing we did not identify a single issue – making an easy decision for us to move forward with SST.”

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

About SST Wireless

SST Wireless Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes wireless sensor technologies to help customers increase safety, conserve energy, and reduce operational downtime of vehicles and equipment. The company’s products are the result of years of research, development and testing in the field. Even in the most extreme conditions, our products are built to deliver. SST’s wireless sensors monitor temperature, pressure, humidity, and vibration for industries including transportation, mining, forestry, and manufacturing, to ensure safety and to prevent equipment damage and accidents. For more information, please visit www.sstwireless.com.