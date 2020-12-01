Ayoa launch online collaborative whiteboards to breathe new life into remote working

Pioneering the future of work, Ayoa’s new feature release is here to shake-up work processes by giving remote workers the tool to drive their ideas to success.

PENARTH, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penarth-based tech firm, Ayoa , are the creators of the all-in-one work management app of the same name. Ayoa’s biggest feature launch to date, collaborative online whiteboards are set to switch-up the way teams work together remotely with a tool that builds a seamless link between creativity and productivity.More than just a whiteboardEvery office worker is familiar with the whiteboard; it’s the place where you brainstorm ideas, take meeting notes and devise project plans. However, that’s all most whiteboards focus on - just ideas. Ayoa believes it’s what you do with these ideas that counts.Featuring everything you’d expect from a traditional whiteboard, including sticky notes, lists, images and more, Ayoa takes online whiteboards to new heights by blending them seamlessly with their existing task management and team collaboration features. This means that teams not only have the space to capture their best ideas but turn them into action - all in one app.This new feature release is set to be a game-changer in the world of remote working. With dispersed teams searching for the best tools to keep them connected and productive, Ayoa’s adaptable workspace allows users to choose the viewing style that works best for them, whilst working collaboratively with their team. Providing one space for teams to generate ideas and track and manage tasks from start to completion, Ayoa’s range of flexible features are designed to make app-switching a thing of the past.Whiteboards are available on all Ayoa plans, including their free plan - allowing all workers and teams of any size to do it all, whether it’s planning a project, conducting effective meetings, or anything in between.CEO of Ayoa, Chris Griffiths, said:“As a company, we’re at a really exciting stage with Ayoa. Our latest whiteboard release offers a new twist on collaborative working that’s never been done before. Everything we do at Ayoa is informed by expertise and we’re continually developing to be at the forefront of innovation.Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday working practices and give people a tool to cultivate knowledge and drive their ideas to tangible success. We’re a proud Welsh company and we can’t wait for teams around the world to experience the amazing things they can achieve with Ayoa.”