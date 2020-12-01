New Website Makes it Even Easier to Talk to Santa in 2020
Talk to Santa allows children, family, and friends to participate in live, interactive, videos call with Santa from up to five locations anywhere in the world.
This was a fantastically magical experience for the kiddos! Thank you, Santa!”SUPERIOR, COLORADO, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its sixth year, Talk To Santa .com has launched a brand-new website, rebuilt from the ground up to handle the increase in traffic in 2020.
— Parent, Jena B.
Talk To Santa.com offers live, interactive, video calls with Santa or Mrs. Claus that family and friends can participate in together from up to five different locations.
Due to the increase in demand, Mrs. Claus has cleared her schedule and is now an available option to choose when booking your video call.
Each video call with Santa or Mrs. Claus is approximately 10 minutes long where children can share their wishes for Christmas.
The live video call experience begins with a personalized email invitation, followed by the live, interactive, video call. Santa follows up after the call with a certificate of standing on the Nice List, as well as a birthday greeting for the child or children during the following year.
New this year, VIP packages include an incredible variety of bundled gifts to make this Christmas extra magical, including personalized letters from Santa postmarked from the North Pole, special edition ornaments, magical reindeer food, Santa activity book with Christmas crayons, a top secret recipe from Mrs. Claus, plush snowman, and more!
Gift Certificates for talktosanta.com are the perfect way to to stay connected and make memories with loved ones this holiday season.
Talk to Santa is keeping the magic of Christmas alive through this wonderful experience that children and their families will remember for the rest of their lives.
“This was great! Thank you so much! The kids were stunned! Awesome, thank you, thank you! Would recommend this to anyone!" – Parent, Sairyn S.
Additionally, Santa Claus is available to record a personalized video for family, friends, co-workers, classrooms, and more. This 5-8 minute video features a custom personalized greeting of your choice, an official Nice List certificate from Santa, and a birthday email from the North Pole during the year, among other exciting features.
To book a video call with Santa Claus or to learn more, please visit TalkToSanta.com.
