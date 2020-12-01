Beware of Tax Scams

The Department of Revenue has been contacted by several taxpayers who have been misled by scam artists. Businesses are being tricked into renewing their sales or contractor's excise tax license, and as a result, scam artists are getting ahold of their bank account information.

Please be advised that the Department of Revenue does not charge a fee to renew a business license. If you are contacted by someone who requests a fee to renew your business license, do not pay and contact our Business Tax Division at directly 1-800-829-9188, option 1.