Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,989 in the last 365 days.

Beware of Tax Scams

The Department of Revenue has been contacted by several taxpayers who have been misled by scam artists. Businesses are being tricked into renewing their sales or contractor's excise tax license, and as a result, scam artists are getting ahold of their bank account information.

Please be advised that the Department of Revenue does not charge a fee to renew a business license. If you are contacted by someone who requests a fee to renew your business license, do not pay and contact our Business Tax Division at directly 1-800-829-9188, option 1. 

You just read:

Beware of Tax Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.