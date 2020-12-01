BRIK + CLIK OPENS LOWER MANHATTAN LOCATION, OFFERING RETAIL PRESENCE TO POPULAR AND EMERGING DTC BRANDS
Brand New OCULUS WTC Location Debuts as Second Most Trafficked Store Behind the Apple Store!
We are solving the pain points of both brick & mortar and ecommerce retail. For shoppers, we provide a place they can try brands otherwise only found online, but still offering the online experience.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brik + Clik, the new omnichannel marketplace founded in 2020, has opened and is drawing heavy foot-traffic to its first-ever physical showroom in New York, located within the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Situated on the main corridor next to Longines, the retail space brings together in one location popular and emerging DTC brands across the health, wellness, home goods and clean beauty sectors. This opening comes on the heels of Brik + Clik’s October launch at Westfield Valley Fair’s Digital District in Silicon Valley.
— Hemant Chavan, Founder/CEO
Brik + Clik was founded by Hemant Chavan and Eric Hirani, real-estate development professionals who recognized the challenges posed to retailers by outdated leasing models and mundane store design. Brik + Clik stores provide a physical retail presence to DTC brands that would otherwise not have the bandwidth or capital to open up shop, giving shoppers the ability to look, try on, and experience their products. This business model illustrates a dual commitment to innovation, and an investment in the future of retail and the in-person shopping experience.
Importantly, Brik + Clik’s VR-enabled store, “Clik Shop,” lets consumers stroll through Brik + Clik’s WTC and Silicon Valley stores, shopping them as if there live. Brik + Clik is also proud to be the first retailer to offer Kyssmet in its stores. Kyssmet is a single app shared by multiple retailers that gamifies the shopping experience, allowing customers to play to win discounts on items of their choice.
“We are a non-traditional retailer launching simultaneously online and in-store to solve the pain points of both brick & mortar and ecommerce retail, said Hemant Chavan. “For customers, we are they only place they can physically touch what are otherwise exclusively online brands, and still enjoy the convenience of online shopping. To support local demand, we also provide delivery or in-store pickup.”
Sleek showrooms designed by leading retail architects CallisonRTKL display products in a lifestyle context that encourages exploration and engagement. With emphasis on products manufactured by local artisans, each Brik + Clik feels like a micro-store while providing a macro experience.
Brik + Clik WTC will showcase brands curated by Makerhoods, the Newark, NJ-based platform that supports local makers in distressed neighborhoods by integrating affordable living, space for light manufacturing, and business services. Additional brands include Goli, Brighthland, Wit & Delight, Lumin, Fur, BKR, Maude, Field Botanicals, Whole Dose, Yourlixir, Aiden & Coco, Bravo Sierra, Noto Botanics, w & p, Koa, Salt & Stone, and more.
High Res images of Brik + Clik WTC Oculus can be found here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11Z4AexfCn6ir6ijORRzvdXIc5zZDwJNR/view?usp=sharing
Video of Brik + Clik WTC Oculus can be found here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1maOHvIUQuKersO0_iYSNJ6ZrwPh7vWO1/view
A link to the VR store, “Clik Shop” in Silicon Valley, CA can be found here:
https://app.cart360.shop/s/brik-clik
Simply click the red dots on the store to get started, add items to your cart, and check out.
About Brik + Clik
Brik + Clik is an omnichannel retail marketplace. We curate multiple complementary Direct to Consumer (DTC) brands into single physical stores so their followers can touch and feel the product, reduce returns, and drive sales to our online marketplace. We design and build inviting retail spaces, operate, and perform brand activation events for sustained foot traffic. We capture in store consumer behavior through our in-built technology suite. We are not a pop up, but a permanent technology-based solution that underscores the intersectionality of hospitality and brand discovery. In essence, we are shaping the future of retail with micro spaces and macro experiences. For more information, please visit www.BrikClik.com.
Media Contact:
Susan Mallory
Mission1 Public Relations
+1 551-404-3963
Susan@Mission1PR.com