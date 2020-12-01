FY2022 Grant Applications for Arts & Community-Based Organizations and Schools Now Open

For arts programming and projects taking place during fiscal year 2022 (September 2021 – August 2022)

Wilmington, Del. (December 1, 2020) – The Delaware Division of the Arts has opened its annual online application process for grants for arts programming and projects taking place during fiscal year 2022 (September 2021 – August 2022). Applications will be submitted through the smARTDE online system and are due by 4:30 p.m. EST on Monday, March 1, 2021.

New to smARTDE? View the login instructions for smARTDE and watch the 31-minute demonstration video.

The guidelines for all grant programs are available online at arts.delaware.gov/grant-overview/. Past and new applicants should read the guidelines carefully and call Division staff with any questions. A list of the Division staff members who manage the grants process, including their responsibilities and contact information, is available at the end of this release.

Below are all of the Division’s grants programs and their respective deadlines. Please visit arts.delaware.gov/grant-overview/ to access the full guidelines for each program and a description of the grant review process. Some organizational grants are available throughout the year on a rolling deadline basis.

Grants for Delaware Arts Organizations:

General Operating Support (GOS) – support of annual operating expenses to ensure that year-round participation in the arts is available to the people of Delaware. This grant category utilizes a three-year application cycle. Full applications are due every three years, with Interim Applications due in the “off” years. Annual March 1 deadline. Arts Stabilization Fund (ASF) – support for improvements to facilities owned (or under long-term lease) and operated by the organization. ASF grants are funded through the Division’s participation in the Arts Consortium of Delaware, Inc. (ArtCo) endowment. Annual March 1 deadline. Education Resource (EDR) – grants to strengthen standards-based arts education projects, programs, and activities that utilize the arts education resources of the Delaware arts community or strengthen arts organizations’ capacity to serve as professional development resources for teaching artists and educators. Annual March 1 deadline. StartUp – financial support, training and consultation to develop and strengthen their management capacity of emerging arts organizations so that they can operate in a sustainable manner. Completion of the StartUp program is a prerequisite for emerging organizations seeking General Operating Support. Letter of intent due January 15. Annual March 1 deadline. Arts Access – provides up to $1,000 to support the presentation of performing, visual, literary, media, or folk arts in communities throughout the state. Rolling deadline.

Grants for Delaware Community-Based Organizations (CBOs):

Project Support – support of arts programs provided by CBOs that assist in the growth of a vibrant cultural environment by encouraging the continued development of arts activities in communities throughout the state. College and university projects must be non-credit and serve the general community. Annual March 1 deadline. Arts Access – provide up to $1,000 to support the presentation of performing, visual, literary, media, or folk arts in communities throughout the state. Rolling deadline.

Grants for Delaware Schools and School Districts:

Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions for Delaware schools during the 2020-2021 school year, artist residency applications will be accepted for virtual learning projects only. TranspARTation grants will not be available this year.

Artist Residency – grants for residencies with visual, literary, performing or media artists working with students in the classroom or in professional development workshops with teachers. Rolling deadline. Education Resource (EDR) – grants to strengthen standards-based arts education projects, programs, and activities that utilize the arts education resources of the Delaware arts community or strengthen arts organizations’ capacity to serve as professional development resources for teaching artists and educators. Annual March 1 deadline. TranspARTation – grants that support transportation costs for schools to travel to Delaware arts and cultural institutions and venues in order for students to attend arts performances, events and exhibits. Not available this year.

Grants for Delaware Individual Artists:

Artist Fellowship – support of individual artists in their work as visual, performing, media, folk, and/or literary artists. Download the smARTDE Instructions to learn how to log in and navigate within the new system. Application opens Spring 2021. August 2 deadline. Artist Opportunity Grant – support of individual artists with unique professional and artistic development or presentation opportunities. Quarterly deadlines.

Staff Role Grant Types Phone Number Kathleen Dinsmore kathleen.dinsmore@delaware.gov Organization Support General Operating Support, Project Support, Arts Access and StartUp Grants 302-577-8287 Sheila Dean Ross sheila.ross@delaware.gov Arts Education & Accessibility Education Resource, Artist Residency, and TranspARTation Grants 302-577-8286 Roxanne Stanulis roxanne.stanulis@delaware.gov Artist Programs & Services Artist Fellowship and Artist Opportunity Grants 302-577-8283 Paul Weagraff paul.weagraff@delaware.gov Director Arts Stablization Fund 302-577-8278

Contact: Kathleen Dinsmore, Program Officer, Organization Support 302-577-8287, kathleen.dinsmore@delaware.gov