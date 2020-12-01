Nov 30: Upper Salmon River Steelhead fishing report

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River was low during the last week of November. Angler effort was highest downstream of North Fork in location code 15, and most anglers were observed fishing during the afternoons. Angler effort upstream of North Fork in location codes 16 and 17 was low. Anglers interviewed within location code 15 averaged 26 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed upstream of North Fork in location code 16 averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 and upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 did not report catching a steelhead.

Over the weekend, the Salmon River had clear visibility, and water temperatures were in the low 30s. The river continued to have slush ice throughout the week, but there was typically less ice in the river downstream of Deadwater. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 1,000 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 82 percent of average for today's date.

We would like to remind steelhead anglers that the daily bag limit for the fall 2020 steelhead fishery is two hatchery steelhead per day, and the possession limit is six hatchery steelhead. Additionally, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently extended these bag limits into the spring 2021 steelhead season that begins on January 1.

For the most up-to-date steelhead fishing rules, anglers are encouraged to visit the IDFG website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/steelhead/rules.