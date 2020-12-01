Cost Management Services iRecruit Achieves Veracode Verified Standard Status

Veracode Verified Logo Cost Management Services iRecruit Logo

Security has always been a high priority for CMS. With both our iRecruit application, and Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing, we need to provide a secure software for our customers.” — Brian Kelly, CMS’s Managing Partner

FARMINGTON, CT, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cost Management Services, LLC (CMS) today announced that it participates in Veracode Verified, a program that validates a company’s secure software development processes. With approximately 43 percent of all breaches occurring as a result of a vulnerability at the application layer, software purchasers are demanding more insight into the security of the software they are buying. Veracode Verified empowers CMS to demonstrate its commitment to creating secure software.

When purchasing software, customers and prospects are demanding to understand how secure the software is. As part of Veracode Verified, CMS can now demonstrate through a seal and provide an attestation letter from an industry leader that the application has undergone security testing as part of the development practice. Additionally, participating in the program ensures that our software meets a high standard of application security, reducing risk for the customer.

Organizations that had their secure development practice validated, and their application accepted into the Standard Tier, have demonstrated that the following security gates have been implemented into their software development practice:

Assesses first-party code with static analysis

Documents that the application does not allow Very High flaws in first-party code

Provides developers with remediation guidance when new flaws are introduced

CMS has two divisions which participate in Veracode Verified: iRecruit, Applicant Tracking and Electronic Onboarding Software (www.iRecruit-Software.com), and CMS Work Opportunity Tax Credit Screening and Administration (www.cmswotc.com).

“CMS is committed to delivering secure code to help organizations reduce the risk of a security breach. Companies that invest in secure coding processes and follow our protocol for a mature application security program are able to deliver more confidence to customers who deploy their software,” said Asha May, Director of Customer Engagement, Veracode.

“Security has always been a high priority for CMS,” said CMS’s Managing Partner, Brian Kelly, “With both our iRecruit application, and Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing, we need to provide a secure software for our customers.

Veracode has helped us analyze our software code and identify potential vulnerabilities so that they could be appropriately remedied. This attestation through Veracode Verified is an important step in addressing the need to provide the most secure software possible for our users. We feel that having Veracode review our code gave us confidence, peace of mind, and strengthens our commitment to application security.”

About CMS

CMS – Cost Management Services, LLC founded in 1997, focuses on developing and providing Employment Management Solutions for business across North America, Canada, Guam and the Virgin Islands. Located in Farmington, CT, our commitment to excellence and customer support is paramount.

Our vision is to provide companies with a paperless applicant tracking and onboarding process that will exceed our client’s expectations. In June 2020, CMS integrated iRecruit applicant tracking software with its Work Opportunity Tax Credit ”WOTC” service to provide our clients with an automated approach to saving money using CMS’s WOTC program.

Introduction to iRecruit