Several Days of Archery and Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Remain

Hunters still have several days of archery and muzzleloader deer hunting to enjoy in Vermont.

Archery deer hunting continues November 30 through December 15, and muzzleloader deer hunting will occur December 5 to 13.

An archery deer license, in addition to a hunting license, are required to hunt during the archery season. An antlerless deer or a legal buck (if you did not take one earlier) are allowed during this season.

A muzzleloader deer license, in addition to a hunting license, are required to hunt during the muzzleloader season. A legal buck may be taken (if you did not take one earlier), or an antlerless deer may be taken in a designated Wildlife Management Unit if you have a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. A few of these permits are still available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website for WMUs K and N in southwestern Vermont.

Vermont has an annual limit of four deer during its deer hunting seasons, including only one legal buck annually during those seasons