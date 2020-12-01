Tenable Expands Support for Latest ServiceNow Platform Release to Enhance Risk-Based Vulnerability Management in Security Workflows

/EIN News/ -- Integration standardizes asset creation and matching for optimal data quality to identify and address vulnerable assets



COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced its support of the ServiceNow Now Platform Paris release, through the Tenable Apps 3.0 integration with Vulnerability Response (VR) and ITSM workflows. The integration streamlines assessment and remediation workflows in risk-based vulnerability management programs, saving customers valuable time and resources in identifying, prioritizing and remediating high-risk vulnerabilities.

Tenable and ServiceNow predictive technologies enable IT and security teams to effectively identify and remediate security issues based on vulnerability and asset criticality. Customers can leverage Tenable’s Vulnerability Priority Ratings (VPR) directly within the ServiceNow Vulnerability Response application to view, sort and filter the remediation priority of each flaw based on the risk it poses to the business. Tenable Lumin™ customers can combine this with the Asset Criticality Rating (ACR) to understand the business criticality of the impacted asset. Once vulnerabilities are identified and remediated, IT and security teams can automatically re-assess assets to validate resolved issues, creating a complete, closed-loop remediation process.

Many joint customers can also now take advantage of ServiceNow Identification and Reconciliation engine (IRE), which standardizes the asset creation and matching process, enhancing overall data quality and reducing the configuration deployment time. IT and security teams can save time and resources by leveraging IRE to create and match assets discovered by Tenable in their ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB).

“In today’s highly dynamic and complex environments, organizations are facing hundreds if not thousands of vulnerabilities every day. Every second counts,” said Renaud Deraison, chief technology officer and co-founder, Tenable. “Our latest integration with ServiceNow enhances risk-based vulnerability management capabilities, enabling teams to invest their valuable resources toward quickly addressing the most business-critical exposures on the assets that matter the most.”

Support for both the Now Platform Paris and Orlando releases is now available for Tenable.io® and Tenable.sc™ customers on the ServiceNow Store .

To learn more about the Tenable and ServiceNow partnership, visit:

To access documentation and read more on Tenable’s Technology Ecosystem, visit:

Documentation for ServiceNow Apps

for ServiceNow Apps ServiceNow, a featured Technology Partner in Tenable’s Technology Ecosystem

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.