Today is Giving Tuesday!

Dec 1, 2020

By: David Fikes, Executive Director, FMI Foundation

Following closely on the retail-oriented heels of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday provides us with the opportunity to begin the holiday season on a charitable giving note.

If you are participating in the altruistic spirit of Giving Tuesday, I invite your consideration of directing your donation to the FMI Foundation.

The FMI Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization whose mission is to support the food industry through research and education in the areas of food safety, nutrition, and health. Here are a few of our 2020 successes that your donated dollars support:

in 2020, 33% of Americans said they saw materials urging them to stay strong with family meal. More importantly, 97% of those who saw the promotion took action by being more deliberate in gathering the family for a meal together or by choosing to serve a healthier meal. The family meals movement continues to grow and your donation to the FMI Foundation can help promote it.

To assess the impact of COVID-19 on the perceptions and behaviors of U.S. grocery shoppers, FMI has been actively surveying shoppers about their changing shopping habits and publishing an ongoing series of reports, blogs and infographics. FMI Foundation funding made this important and timely research possible.

Home-sheltering brought with it a dramatic increase in the number of at-home family meals. To help relieve family meal fatigue, the FMI Foundation compiled eight categories of resources for members to share with their consumers, all aimed at making the COVID-19 experience more manageable. Checkout this growing list of resources and help us add to it. In addition to those special projects, the FMI Foundation continues to support:

#GivingTuesday with FMI Foundation