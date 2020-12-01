Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,987 in the last 365 days.

Today is Giving Tuesday!

Dec 1, 2020

By: David Fikes, Executive Director, FMI FoundationGiving Tuesday Foundation Colors with hashtag

Following closely on the retail-oriented heels of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday provides us with the opportunity to begin the holiday season on a charitable giving note.

If you are participating in the altruistic spirit of Giving Tuesday, I invite your consideration of directing your donation to the FMI Foundation.

The FMI Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization whose mission is to support the food industry through research and education in the areas of food safety, nutrition, and health. Here are a few of our 2020 successes that your donated dollars support:

in 2020, 33% of Americans said they saw materials urging them to stay strong with family meal.  More importantly, 97% of those who saw the promotion took action by being more deliberate in gathering the family for a meal together or by choosing to serve a healthier meal. The family meals movement continues to grow and your donation to the FMI Foundation can help promote it.

To assess the impact of COVID-19 on the perceptions and behaviors of U.S. grocery shoppers, FMI has been actively surveying shoppers about their changing shopping habits and publishing an ongoing series of reports, blogs and infographics. FMI Foundation funding made this important and timely research possible.

Home-sheltering brought with it a dramatic increase in the number of at-home family meals. To help relieve family meal fatigue, the FMI Foundation compiled eight categories of resources for members to share with their consumers, all aimed at making the COVID-19 experience more manageable. Checkout this growing list of resources and help us add to it.   In addition to those special projects, the FMI Foundation continues to support:

#GivingTuesday with FMI Foundation
The best way to give a tax-deductible donation to the FMI Foundation is to fill out our pledge form on the Foundation site: https://www.fmi.org/foundation/support-us or you can reach out to the FMI Foundation team directly at foundation@fmi.org.

You just read:

Today is Giving Tuesday!

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.