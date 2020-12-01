Mother-Daughter Duo Launch Kickstarter Campaign For Sustainable Products

We’re designing useful products to support women in their daily lives, and we also embrace a broader mission of contributing to a sustainable global community of empowered women.” — Kim Hickman, Owner & Co-Founder of DIOSA

ST. JOHN’S, NL, CANADA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother-daughter duo launch Kickstarter campaign to develop fashion collection and participate in ‘Green Friday’ Company aims to celebrate and support women globally and create sustainable, built-to-last quality bags and accessories.

St. John’s businesswoman Kim Hickman and her daughter Katie Thompson have launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund for DIOSA designs Inc., a company they’ve co-founded in order to create products with sustainable practices and empower women around the world.

The company is launching with The Maya, a multi-purpose, vegan-leather backpack that converts into a crossbody bag, and features an interior lining made from recycled plastic bottles.

The Kickstarter campaign is a crucial step in the company’s development. Funds from the campaign will help DIOSA develop the collection on a large-scale and share it with women around the globe.

In the first three days of the campaign, DIOSA reached 20 per cent of their funding goal. They’ve received support from across Canada and the U.S., with interest growing internationally.

This Friday the brand will be participating in Green Friday, a movement to curb mass consumerism over the holiday season and invest in built-to-last products. The movement has roots in Canada as the first Buy Nothing Day was created in the country in 1992.

Hickman, who owns Business Portals in St. John’s, says DIOSA was inspired by her work with Mayan women in Guatemala, a place where she and her daughter have travelled together many times.

“DIOSA means goddess in Spanish, so it has special meaning for us,” said Hickman. “We realized that there wasn’t an ideal bag for women, so we set out to create a multi-functional bag that would be stylish, versatile and able to carry women through their day.”

Hickman and Thompson gathered insights from hundreds of women and created numerous prototypes before developing The Maya. They also considered how the company could support and empower women through sustainable fashion and community partnerships.

Thompson says that social consciousness and social responsibility are embedded into their business.

“We want to give back to women across the globe and create products with sustainable practices,” said Thompson. “We’re designing useful products to support women in their daily lives, and we also embrace a broader mission of contributing to a sustainable global community of empowered women.”

As the company grows, DIOSA plans to employ weavers from Women Empowerment Centres in Guatemala to help create products. A portion of the proceeds from all sales will go toward supporting women's organizations around the world.

The DIOSA Kickstarter campaign runs until Dec. 10, and will only be funded if it reaches its $25,000 goal.

“Women carry the world on their shoulders,” said Hickman. “We aim to lighten that load and empower women across the globe. This Kickstarter campaign will help us get one step closer to fulfilling that vision.”

About DIOSA

Based in St. John’s, NL, and with a team across Canada, DIOSA is women-run and devoted to lightening the load for a better globe through down-to-earth, sustainable fashion. diosadesigns.com