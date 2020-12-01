Maternal Rhymes
A collection of poems from a caring motherCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When writing one’s story or autobiography, prose is often the style of choice. But in the book Mom’s Poetry by author Kathleen Dunleavy, she takes the unconventional approach as she shares her life story in the form of beautifully written poems. Her life stories and experiences are told in very emotional ways that will take the reader through a gentle ride of joy, laughter, sadness, and tears. Her collection of poems is written from within; her maternal rhymes are laced with valuable messages and insights about life, love, and family.
Kathleen, a retired widow, holds a bachelor’s degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. In addition, she has also completed two graduate degrees: an MA at Fairleigh Dickinson University, and an MSN at The University of Phoenix. She worked for more than forty years in the departments of neurology and neurosurgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and has also participated in various hospital activities like the Organ Donor Council, the Pastoral Care Advisory Board, and the Medical Ethics Committee, among others. She is a mother of four, grandmother of eleven, and a great-grandmother of two great-grandchildren.
Mom’s Poetry has within its pages Kathleen’s life stories in stanza form. Some are solemn and are considerably spiritual, others reflect on gratitude. Included in the collection are poems talking about personal responsibility and our duty to our fellow man. One poem, for instance, is about September 11 and Kathleen’s insights about that infamous day. There are also poems that ponder on loss, like one that speaks about a death in the family.
But not all poems are serious and introspective! Some poems touch on topics that bring joy, such as paintings and dogs, and will definitely put a smile on any reader’s face.
This book is perfect for fans of poetry, positivity, and spirituality. Make sure to get your copy!
