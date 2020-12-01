Australian A4L Community announce 2020-2021 leadership
We are very pleased to have strong industry leadership in the A4L AU Community as we accelerate the development of an effective and safe digital learning ecosystem for Australian schools”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community in Australia is proud to announce the AU Management and AU Technical Boards for 2020-2021. The Management Board brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in education, data management, technology and business acumen. The Board will oversee management of the SIF Specification and guide development of the A4L Community in Australia as well as contribute to the development of strategies for the global Community.
— Dave Burns, Chair - A4L Community AU Management Board
The following supplier members will join representatives from State and Territory Departments of Education and non-government school bodies on the A4L AU Management Board during 2020-2021:
• Liam Pearce, Timetabling Solutions
• Rick Sharp, Education Horizons Group
The AU Community also elected supplier representatives for the AU Technical Board (known as the Data Standards Working Group (DSWG)), who provide technical oversight for the SIF Implementation Specification (Australia). The 2020-2021 supplier representatives are:
• Joerg Huber, Systemic Pty Ltd
• James Hamilton, Sentral
• David Jones, Semaphore Consulting Pty Ltd
• Mark Vanderkley, SIMON Schools
• James Overell, Education Horizons Group
Dave Burns, Chair of the A4L Community AU Management Board and Executive Director, Digital Solutions, at the Department of Education in Queensland commented that “We are very pleased to have strong industry leadership in the A4L AU Community as we accelerate the development of an effective and safe digital learning ecosystem for Australian schools. Collaboration between school systems and industry has never been more important as we meet the demand for data driven personalised learning within a digital classroom, and future schooling in a post-COVID world”.
About the Access 4 Learning Community
The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi- faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort “connect and secure effective learning ecosystems” to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org and https://privacy.A4L.org
