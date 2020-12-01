The BAUNAT Iconic Collection - A truly unique collection

The BAUNAT Iconic Collection, a new line of jewellery that lives up to its name in more ways than one. The idea of this collection was to take client wishes at heart. The BAUNAT team analysed 12 years worth of meticulously gathered customer feedback and filtered out the most common recurring requests made by their loyal fan base. The BAUNAT Iconic Collection features unique pieces, making them ideal to be gifted to the most unique person in your life.

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, December 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BAUNAT Iconic Collection - A truly unique collectionAS ICONIC AS ITS NAME2020 marks yet another fine milestone for Antwerp-based diamond jewellery brand BAUNAT In celebration of its 12th birthday, the brand is launching its latest & highly anticipated collection; The BAUNAT Iconic Collection, a new line of jewellery that lives up to its name in more ways than one.Each piece represents a creation of exceptional craftsmanship by the most talented artisans, uniting modern finesse and lovely arranged curves into a feminine design. Meant for special occasions that require special jewellery, The BAUNAT Iconic Collection features unique pieces, making them ideal to be gifted to the most unique person in your life.The idea of this collection was to take client wishes at heart. The BAUNAT team analysed 12 years worth of meticulously gathered customer feedback and filtered out the most common recurring requests made by their loyal fan base.“Our clients are our greatest inspiration, and we really value their opinions, good and bad. This new collection is testament to the fact that we truly listen to their wishes.”-Steven Boelens, Executive Director-This feedback was used to create astonishing & unique pieces with an exclusive BAUNAT setting, made possible only by adopting state of the art production techniques that allow for the uncommon design of several proprietary elements that you won’t find at any other jeweller.They represent the best of both worlds, as world renowned, handmade elements are combined with the latest 3D-printing techniques, resulting in the perfect marriage of traditional class and modern refinement.The most eye-catching of these elements are a low-placed chaton and 6 remarkably slim split-prongs. The latter required a special production method, as the aim was to make the prongs as thin & elegant as possible without compromising on material strength & endurance. In addition, the setting was designed in such a way that it optimally catches and reflects light, representing their clients’ radiating love for each other.Combined, these elements have resulted in an exceptional array of jewels that are sure to entice much enthusiasm among current and future clients. And as always, all diamonds are set by hand by the finest master artisans in the heart of the Diamond District in Antwerp.The collection is available in rings, earrings and pendants with a centre stone of 1 carat placed in the signature 6-prong BAUNAT setting. In the near future, the brand is planning to add different carat sizes and both a 4-prong and a halo-setting to the range, effectively catering to all tastes and needs.Discover the BAUNAT Iconic collectionABOUT BAUNATThe Belgian diamond jewellery brand BAUNAT is known worldwide for its high-quality diamond jewellery and excellent service. Thanks to purchase at the source, smart stock management and digital marketing, they can offer their jewellery at an unseen price-quality ratio. The BAUNAT customer is a 'Smart buyer'. People who opt for premium quality in all its facets (materials, product, finish and also service and transparency), but who are not prepared to pay for inefficient or intangible elements that are not reflected in the product they buy. More info on www.baunat.com or www.baunatdiamonds.com More info and images via:Wanwan Xu - wanwan@baunat.comBAUNAT HK LTD – 20F, Central Tower, No. 28 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

