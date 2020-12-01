Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry
Description
This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.
The major players included in the report are
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS (Marken)
DB Group
FedEx
Nippon Express
World Courier
SF Express
Panalpina
CEVA
Agility
DSV
Kerry Logistics
CH Robinson
VersaCold
Air Canada Cargo
Based on the type of product, the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market segmented into
Bio Pharma
Cold Chain Logistics
Based on the end-use, the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market classified into
Bio Pharma
Chemical Pharma
Specially Pharma
Based on geography, the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market segmented into
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
Summary
Further key aspects of the report indicate that:
Chapter 1: Research Scope: Product Definition, Type, End-Use & Methodology
Chapter 2: Global Industry Summary
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Global Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 5: North America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 6: Europe Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 7: Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 8: South America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use.
Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies
Chapter 11: Market forecast and environment forecast.
Chapter 12: Industry Summary.
Table of Contents
1 RESEARCH SCOPE
1.1 Research Product Definition
1.2 Research Segmentation
1.2.1 Product Type
1.2.2 Main product Type of Major Players
1.3 Demand Overview
1.4 Research Methodology
2 GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL LOGISTICS INDUSTRY
2.1 Summary about Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry
2.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends
2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Production & Consumption Trends
2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Demand Structure Trends
2.3 Pharmaceutical Logistics Cost & Price
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 Manufacturing & Purchasing Behavior in 2020
3.2 Market Development under the Impact of COVID-19
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.2 Restraints
3.2.3 Opportunity
3.2.4 Risk
....
10 COMPETITION OF MAJOR PLAYERS
10.1 Brief Introduction of Major Players
10.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales Date of Major Players (2017-2020e)
10.3 Market Distribution of Major Players
10.4 Global Competition Segmentation
