MPD and DC Police Foundation Hosting the “Shop with a Cop” at a DC WALMART

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) would like to announce the Shop with a Cop event taking place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Approximately 100 pre-selected youth ranging in age from 5 to 17 will be virtually partnered with an MPD officer who will shop for their holiday wish list at the WALMART store. The officers will then deliver the gifts to the children in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

 

The Shop with a Cop program fosters strong community relationships by pairing public safety officials with local youth to shop for the children's families during the holidays.

 

“Despite the current public health emergency, I’m proud of our officers, the DC Police Foundation, and WALMART for continuing this annual tradition with our DC residents,” said Chief of Police Peter Newsham. “This is an opportunity for our officers to engage with District youth by embracing the holiday spirit and spreading some festive cheer to those in need.”

 

WHEN: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Shopping is from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

 

WHERE: Officers will shop at WALMART,

310 Riggs Road, NE, Washington, DC

 

This event is made possible through support from the Washington DC Police Foundation and WALMART.

