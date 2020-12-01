Actor Joey Luthman Tackles Wrestling in Cole Hauser’s “The Last Champion” Coming to Streaming Networks on December 8th

Joey Luthman screenshot on set of The Last Champion.

This Inspirational Sports Movie will be available for purchase on iTunes and streaming on Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon Prime and more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch for THE LAST CHAMPION to be released online Dec. 8th. It is currently available for pre-order on APPLE TV app now at this link: https://apple.co/32VRZDs

The Last Champion is a heart-felt family sports drama that will bring you hope for second chances. Cole Hauser is “John Wright”, a former hometown hero – the star of his high school wrestling team, until it all changes.

Filmed in the Pacific Northwest, the cast includes Hallie Todd (Lizzie McGuire), Randall Batinkoff (X-Men: First Class), Peter Onorati (This is Us), Sean H. Scully (9-1-1: Lone Star), Taylor Dearden (Sweet/Vicious), Joey Luthman (The Long Road Home), Annika Marks (Waco, Goliath), Bob McCracken (Sons of Anarchy) and Casey Moss (Days of Our Lives).

The film is co-written by Hallie Todd, Glenn Withrow and Ivy Withrow. The director is Glenn Withrow (The Outsiders, Peggy Sue Got Married). Producers include Hallie Todd, Ivy Withrow, Brian Gork, Michelle Guidry Nichols, Jairus Pascale and Seth Pascale.

Joey Luthman as “Ronnie Leadman” is a member of the High School Wrestling team. His character develops and goes through a real change of perspective through the movie. Joey did not have previous wrestling experience and trained with several professional wrestlers and Paul Bradley, the Wrestling stunt coordinator and choreographer. When asked about his experience, Joey remembered “It was great training and learning some wrestling moves. It was intense, and I learned a lot! All the cast, crew, director and producers were so talented, professional and dedicated! I look forward to working with them again soon.” The trailer for The Last Champion can be found at https://youtu.be/yhfvGu4pYXw.

About Joey Luthman:

Joey Luthman has spent most of his life in front of the camera. As one of a large family of thespians, including actress sister, Elise Luthman, in Dayton Ohio, he learned his passion for the business at a young age. At just five, Joey booked his first professional role at The Dayton Playhouse (where Rob Lowe also began) in a production of "Nuncrackers" singing "I'm a Little Teacup". He performed in many theatrical productions at LaComedia Dinner Theater, Muse Machine and Milford Theatre Guilde in Ohio with Broadway casts from ages 5-9. He was discovered at a National Talent Show in Florida and was soon performing as one of five national triple threat finalists on The Tyra Banks Show in Hollywood. Today he is also behind the camera as an active producer, writer, director and cinematographer. He has several films in production at this time.

Joey is well known for his iconic roles such as "Rad Ferris" on Weeds, "Young Luke Spencer" on General Hospital and “SPC Jonathan Riddell” on FOX / National Geographic Series: The Long Road Home.

He recently guest starred on Chicago Med, Speechless, Alexa & Katie and Hawaii Five-0. Many remember his recurring roles as "Roger McFadden" on The Goldbergs and "Teen Zoltan" on Disney’s A.N.T. Farm and “Stuart” on Instant Mom, "Drew" in Modern Family, "Evan" on Private Practice, "Dave" on Nickelodeon’s iCarly, "Emmitt" on Disney's Kickin' It, "Craig Kronberg" on How to Rock and "King Orr" recurring on Chosen Season 2.

With almost 100 credits on IMDb, a few of his memorable movie roles include "Teddy Toblosky" in 10.0 Earthquake with Henry Ian Cusick, “Isaac” in Monsters with Ion Skye, “Young Eli” in Forget Me Not with Bella Thorne & Cody Linley, “Zachary” in Finders Keepers with Tobin Bell & Jaime Pressly, “Lysander” in Opening Night with Anthony Rapp and An American Carol, directed by David Zucker.

This is an excerpt from a recent article by Jason Price in Icon vs Icon:

“Voted one of Hollywood’s Top 25 young actors to watch according to IMDB, Luthman has already had a storied career at the young age of 23, with guest starring & recurring roles on TV’s biggest dramas including ‘Hawaii Five-O,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Ghost Whisperer’ and ‘Private Practice.’ Over the years, as his skill set has grown, so have the amount of challenging new endeavors he has taken on. Nat Geo’s ‘The Long Road Home,’ is no exception to the rule. Luthman stars as SPC Jonathan Riddell, opposite Michael Kelley (‘House of Cards’), Jason Ritter (‘Parenthood’), Jeremy Sisto (‘Six Feet Under’) and Noel Fisher (‘Shameless’).

