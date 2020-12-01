John P. Wilson, Ph.D., & CEO, Guest Spoke at the National University of Singapore Educating Students on Entrepreneurship

Dr. John Wilson

"I am not into Bioscience, but you gave me a new dimension to be an entrepreneur," states a PhD student regarding John Wilson's speech.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John P. Wilson, PhD and CEO of ProtiFi, LLC, made time yet again to educate in a very recent special event. He was invited to be the special guest speaker of the talk, "Academia, Industry and Entrepreneurship: Which is Your Parachute?", to the National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is ranked consistently as one of the world's top universities and offers the most extensive college degree courses in Singapore. The invite came from Graduate Students Society National University of Singapore(GSS). Most young professionals, such as PhD candidates and students, of the National University of Singapore were in attendance. The call was 7 am ET, 8 pm Singapore time via Zoom on November 25, 2020.

Dr. Wilson has been passionately advocating for the potential and value of entrepreneurship, especially in biotech, for more than a decade. His latest outing was yet again a unanimous success and praised by young professionals at NSU: "Your webinar organized by NUS was exceptionally amazing. I am not into Bioscience, but you gave me a new dimension to be an entrepreneur. I am currently working on a Rural technology solution for India. I am the guy who said "Perseverance". I will remember the word for years to come," praises Gokul M.C, a PhD student at NSU. The response “perseverance” was in reply to Dr. Wilson’s question “What personality trait is most essential to being successful entrepreneur?”.

Dr. Wilson shared his passion and purpose in the journey to do good through entrepreneurship by vigilantly using the gifts we each receive. His own journey began as a child making things to sell in a workshop with his father to supplement the income of his two social worker parents in the farm country of Oregon and led through multiple difficult working experiences. In grad school he nearly died from simultaneous lung infections and meningitis, an experience that left him with first-hand knowledge of the value of health and experience of COVID19 victims. He then went on to the #1 ranked Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory where he developed seminal technologies to enable precision medicine and personalized health, which he launched as ProtiFi, LLC.

"Thanks to GSS, I got to know you. It was very motivational and thank you for sharing your experiences," states Abigail Tan, PhD candidate at NSU.

Dr. Wilson is passionate about education and the power entrepreneurship has to make transformative changes in the very big problems we face because the future – or lack thereof – is what we leave to our children. ProtiFi, LLC, which Dr. Wilson founded, has as part of its broader mission to be “…an active, integral part of the omics community that, through collaboration, education and contribution, strives to advance humanity's scientific understanding." Dr. Wilson’s continued talks fulfill the mission of education.

"I got to know you through a webinar session and it was very inspiring. Thank you for sharing your experiences," concludes Xiaoyang Chen, PhD candidate at NSU.

Dr. Wilson actually gave a very similar talk to the American Medical Student Association via invitation from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) on November 17th. The American Medical Student Association, founded in 1950 and based in Washington, D.C., is the oldest and largest independent association of physicians-in-training in the United States. AMSA is a student-governed, national organization.

"Education of our youngest generation about the power of entrepreneurship to make transformative changes can solve the very big problems we face," concludes Dr. Wilson. “In 2008, I founded a 501(c)3 not for profit called NYC Bio which had the goal of facilitating the growth of a biotech cluster through education, networking and collaboration. Fast forward 12 years and while it worked, and I'm still educating because education (or not) is how we make transformative changes (or not). Giving some direction and advice to our future generations who could, by example, cure cancer or malaria, is well worth the time. Young people need to know by example that they can chase their passions and earn a living in the pursuit of good ends."

Dr. Wilson builds companies and products to solve hard and very hard problems. Through win-win opportunities executed with social and commercial responsibility, he is passionate about moving R&D from the bench to the clinic so it can, by example, detect diseases early, or predict drug responses. As a PhD scientist turned entrepreneur and CEO, Dr. Wilson's expertise in the fields of protein and small molecule analysis, biomarkers and mass spectrometry gives him unique insight into the reasons that omics has not realized its long-promised biomedical potential; ProtiFi products are developed explicitly to address those problems. Dr. Wilson formerly performed postdocal research with Prof. Dr. Darryl J.C. Pappin at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, during which time he founded ProtiFi. He obtained his Ph.D. in Biological Sciences with an Emphasis in Chemical Biology and Microbial Pathogenesis from The Rockefeller University where he discovered an entirely new class of histone PTM histones, lipidation.

Dr. Wilson obtained undergraduate degrees at the Universität Tübingen and Oregon State University, where he wrote two proteomics dissertations. Before graduate school, in industry Dr. Wilson developed workflows and isotopically encoded reagents for comparative proteomics to discover biomarkers of prostate, breast and ovarian cancer for subsequent translation to CLIA lab tests. Dr. Wilson is passionate about education and the power entrepreneurship has to make transformative changes can solve the very big problems we face because the future – or lack thereof – is what we leave to our children. In 2008 founded NYC Bio, a 501(c)3 non-profit, with the goal to build a biotech cluster in the Greater NYC region, a goal which a decade later became a reality.