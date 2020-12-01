To Live and Die in LA?
The impact of Covid-19 is causing a massive increase in demand for homes in Orange County, especially in the Newport Beach real estate market. Many regard Orange County's coastal cities as cleaner, safer and more attractive than its counterparts in Los Angeles.
Is Newport Beach the new Beverly Hills?
When comparing key real estate industry metrics, you can see how Newport Beach has become the new Beverly Hills of Orange County. The real estate market in Newport Beach includes Newport Coast homes for sale and Corona del Mar homes for sale, sometimes referred to as adjacent communities within Newport Beach.
Key Metric Beverly Hills Newport Beach
Days on Market: 105 Beverly Hills, 83 Newport Beach
Average Price per Square Foot: $1,052 Beverly Hills, $1,080 Newport Beach
Active Listings: 324 Beverly Hills, 431 Newport Beach
Homes In Escrow: 39 Beverly Hills, 167 Newport Beach
Sold over past 30 days: 36 Beverly Hills, 140 Newport Beach
Months of Inventory: 9 Beverly Hills, 3 Newport Beach
In every category, Newport Beach surpasses Beverly Hills. If you consider the beautiful beaches and gorgeous views, you can understand why Newport Beach is finally being recognized as one of the world’s greatest destinations to live and work.
One other key benefit of living in Newport Beach is the community is very, very safe. While homes in Beverly Hills may have high security (gates, guards, etc., Newport Beach has these too), the city is surrounded by higher crime areas such as Hollywood, Santa Monica, Culver City, and Los Angeles. Newport Beach is surrounded by Costa Mesa, Irvine (Safest City over 250,000 in America), and Laguna Beach.
Some of the most notable attractions in Newport Beach are Pelican Hill Resort and Golf Club, Fashion Island Mall, Crystal Cove State Park and the Newport Beach Harbor.
The luxury market continues to show strength with the highest ever sales prices being recorded. In October, 15 Del Mar in Newport Coast sold for $61,000,000. It is an 18,717 square foot home on a 39,184 square foot lot. That is $3,259 per square foot…well above the average of $1,080.
We have successfully found homes for our clients through our private network of professional agents, as well as our own inventory. More than ever, today’s hyper competitive market requires the skills of an experienced agent.
