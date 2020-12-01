Fortnite Tournament featuring Rabbis and Jewish Leaders Seeks to Provide New Approach to Jewish Outreach

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewish streamer 5Kfef and Lost Tribe Esports are looking to make history with the first ever Fortnite tournament exclusively for Rabbis and Jewish community leaders. Fortnite is a popular video game in the ‘battle royale’ genre which will see each player compete in a last person standing format.

Launched in 2017, Epic Games’ blockbuster hit Fortnite has a player base of 350M gamers worldwide. With such a massive player base, organizations such as Lost Tribe Esports, have been using gaming as a way to connect with and engage Jewish youth. “Gaming and its robust communications channels are where the next generation lives — and is the next frontier of Jewish engagement,” says Lost Tribe Esports CEO and founder, Lenny Silberman.

For Jewish streamer and esports executive, Ben ‘5KFef’ Feferman, Rabbi Royale was about bringing the Jewish and gaming worlds together. “Jewish youth today are spending much of their time gaming and in order to connect and engage with them, Jewish educators need to start speaking their language, and for many its games like Fortnite."

It was important for the organizers to host this event during the Jewish holiday of Chanukah this year as COIVD-19 has restricted many in-person holiday gatherings. Rabbi Royale will take place on Sunday December 13th at 5pm EST and proceeds of this event will be supporting Chai Lifeline Canada.

For more information and to register, please visit www.smash.gg/rabbiroyale

"We know they can get deliver a great Torah class, but how’s their aim?” jokes Ben Feferman.

About 5Kfef
Ben Feferman started streaming to promote the ‘Dad Gamer’ culture and empower other older gamers to have fun gaming and create great content. Ben streams Fortnite Tuesday nights on Twitch and Facebook Gaming. You can follow his channel here www.twitch.tv/5kfef or ben@amukaesports.com

About Amuka Esports
Amuka Esports is a diversified esports company focusing on teams, tournaments, content and venues. This includes operating Canada's largest esports venue along with teams based in North America and Europe. https://amukaesports.com

About Lost Tribe Esports
Lost Tribe Esports is a global, year-round engagement initiative, connecting participants to Jewish life and identity through esports and the community of gaming. Lost Tribe partners with a wide range of Jewish organizations to bring people together at the local, national, and international level, and produce tournaments, community game nights, and livestreams with a wide library of games.

