Fortnite Tournament featuring Rabbis and Jewish Leaders Seeks to Provide New Approach to Jewish Outreach

Rabbi Royale will take place December 13th Jewish Streamer Ben '5Kfef' Feferman Lost Tribe Esports Hosts Gaming Event

'Rabbi Royale' is a new Fortnite Tournament that will give Rabbis and Jewish community leaders the chance to showcase their skills and connect with Jewish youth

We know they can deliver a great Torah class, but how’s their aim?” — Ben Feferman - CEO, Amuka Esports