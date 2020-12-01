Fortnite Tournament featuring Rabbis and Jewish Leaders Seeks to Provide New Approach to Jewish Outreach
'Rabbi Royale' is a new Fortnite Tournament that will give Rabbis and Jewish community leaders the chance to showcase their skills and connect with Jewish youth
We know they can deliver a great Torah class, but how’s their aim?”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewish streamer 5Kfef and Lost Tribe Esports are looking to make history with the first ever Fortnite tournament exclusively for Rabbis and Jewish community leaders. Fortnite is a popular video game in the ‘battle royale’ genre which will see each player compete in a last person standing format.
Launched in 2017, Epic Games’ blockbuster hit Fortnite has a player base of 350M gamers worldwide. With such a massive player base, organizations such as Lost Tribe Esports, have been using gaming as a way to connect with and engage Jewish youth. “Gaming and its robust communications channels are where the next generation lives — and is the next frontier of Jewish engagement,” says Lost Tribe Esports CEO and founder, Lenny Silberman.
For Jewish streamer and esports executive, Ben ‘5KFef’ Feferman, Rabbi Royale was about bringing the Jewish and gaming worlds together. “Jewish youth today are spending much of their time gaming and in order to connect and engage with them, Jewish educators need to start speaking their language, and for many its games like Fortnite."
It was important for the organizers to host this event during the Jewish holiday of Chanukah this year as COIVD-19 has restricted many in-person holiday gatherings. Rabbi Royale will take place on Sunday December 13th at 5pm EST and proceeds of this event will be supporting Chai Lifeline Canada.
"We know they can get deliver a great Torah class, but how's their aim?" jokes Ben Feferman.
