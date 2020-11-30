Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,593 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Unveils Delaware CARES Act Fund Tracker

DOVER, DELAWARE – Today, Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness unveiled the Delaware CARES Act Fund Tracker.

In March 2020, the federal government passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, its purpose was to provide fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses and to preserve jobs for American industries.

“Transparency is key,” McGuiness said. “This Dashboard provides Delawareans with an opportunity to see where their monies are being spent.”

The CARES Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, which provided payments to State, Local, and Tribal governments. Delaware’s share of CARES Act funding totaled $927,233,331. New Castle County received $322,766,669. Governments have until December 30, 2020, to distribute the funds.

The Dashboard is located on the State Auditor’s website at https://auditor.delaware.gov/fundtracker/ and is updated every Monday.

Contact: Alaina Sewell, Executive Assistant, Alaina.Sewell@delaware.gov302-857-3931

Learn about the Delaware Auditor’s Office at https://auditor.delaware.gov

###

You just read:

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Unveils Delaware CARES Act Fund Tracker

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.