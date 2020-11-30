State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Unveils Delaware CARES Act Fund Tracker

DOVER, DELAWARE – Today, Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness unveiled the Delaware CARES Act Fund Tracker.

In March 2020, the federal government passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, its purpose was to provide fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses and to preserve jobs for American industries.

“Transparency is key,” McGuiness said. “This Dashboard provides Delawareans with an opportunity to see where their monies are being spent.”

The CARES Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, which provided payments to State, Local, and Tribal governments. Delaware’s share of CARES Act funding totaled $927,233,331. New Castle County received $322,766,669. Governments have until December 30, 2020, to distribute the funds.

The Dashboard is located on the State Auditor’s website at https://auditor.delaware.gov/fundtracker/ and is updated every Monday.

