Gov. Wolf Signs HB 770, Vetoes HB 21 and HB 1737

Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 770, which updates requirements regarding the education, training and registration of pharmacy technicians and permits pharmacies and pharmacists in Pennsylvania to order and perform certain laboratory examinations and procedures.

The governor also vetoed House bills 21 and 1737.

House Bill 21 would have created a new license for home inspectors regulated by the State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers, separate and apart from the existing regulatory framework provided by Act 114 of 2000.

View the governor’s HB 21 veto message.

House Bill 1737 would have undermined COVID-19 mitigation efforts and endangered the public health by enacting overly broad immunity protections from civil liability due to the pandemic.

View the governor’s HB 1737 veto message.

 

 

