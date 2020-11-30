PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Cleveland
Experienced Sales and Marketing Professional Joseph Gilliam brings drywall repair franchise to the Northeast Ohio region
I decided to become a PatchMaster franchise owner right here in Cleveland; to put my professional skills to good use to serve my community and help people in my area.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Gilliam is a sales and marketing professional who spent the better part of two decades cultivating his skills in Northeastern Ohio. Now, he is investing in something different for him, something exciting and tangible to help homeowners and commercial real estate operators in the community.
— Joseph Gilliam, PatchMaster owner in Cleveland
Gilliam is opening a specialty drywall repair business, PatchMaster, a fast-growing drywall repair concept sweeping the nation. This is the first PatchMaster location in Ohio.
“I’ve always been successful in connecting with people and networking on the North Coast. My experience in marketing and my technical ability have put me in a unique position to pursue a lifelong dream of mine; to own and operate my own business,” Gilliam said. “And so, I decided to become a PatchMaster franchise owner right here in Cleveland; to put my professional skills to good use to serve my community and help people in my area.”
A graduate of The Ohio State University, Gilliam earned a BA in Marketing and Journalism. His PatchMaster franchise, which officially opened in November, services the greater Cleveland area as well as parts of 12 different counties on the North Coast.
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.
PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
Currently, PatchMaster has more than 43 franchises signed in 77 territories with 26 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has opportunities for growth across Canada and the United States.
“We’re thrilled to have Joseph on board with us to bring PatchMaster to Cleveland and the state of Ohio,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “We love welcoming franchise owners who are determined and hard workers — he told me that he wanted to become ‘the’ drywall expert in Cleveland, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will go on to do just that. Joseph has proven himself to be an enthusiastic business owner and leader who is dedicated to growing his business. We can’t wait to witness him grow in his community.”
Gilliam is a member of the Willoughby Hills BNI group, as well as a member of his local Chamber of Commerce. In his free time, Gilliam enjoys competitive running and playing sports like basketball and football. As another way to channel his creativity, he writes novels in his free time.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500 USD. The PatchMaster franchise system encourages military veterans to join its franchise, offering a 15 percent discount off the initial franchise fee to qualified applicants. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is a low-cost franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit http://Patchmaster.com.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster already has more than 43 franchises signed in 77 territories with 26 franchises opened and operating. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit http://patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.
