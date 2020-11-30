IEMAC December 10 2020

MEETING NOTICE AND AGENDA for VIRTUAL MEETING December 10, 2020

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PDT (or until the close of business)

IEMAC Members: Dallas Burtraw, Chair Ann Carlson, Vice Chair Danny Cullenward Meredith Fowlie Jennifer Kropke Ross Brown, Observer

Agenda :

Call to Order, Roll Call, and Establishment of Quorum – Dallas Burtraw, Chair Welcome, Introductions, and Meeting Purpose – Dallas Burtraw, Chair Subcommittee Review of Annual Report Chapters A. Climate Policy Portfolio – Meredith Fowlie and Danny Cullenward, Committee Members

B. Allowance Supply – Danny Cullenward, Committee Member, and Dallas Burtraw, Chair

C. Free Allocation to Refineries and other businesses – Jennifer Kropke, Committee Member, and Dallas Burtraw, Chair

D. Adjustments to Allocation and/or Auction Rules – Ann Carlson and Meredith Fowlie, Committee Members

E. Transportation – Ann Carlson and Jennifer Kropke, Committee Members Discussion on Committee Administration A. Action Item: Handbook and Protocol for Committee Operations – Danny Cullenward

B. Setting future virtual meeting dates – Dallas Burtraw, Chair Public Comment on Items not on the Agenda – Dallas Burtraw, Chair The Committee may not discuss or take action on any matter raised during the Public Comment section that is not included on this agenda, except whether to decide to place the matter on the agenda of a future meeting. (Gov. Code, §§ 11125, 11125.7(a). Adjournment – Dallas Burtraw, Chair

In accordance with the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act, all meetings of the Committee are open to the public.

Following directives from the Governor's Executive Orders N-29-20 and N-33-20 as well as the California Department of Public Health's recommendations regarding public gatherings, the September 16, 2020 IEMAC meeting will be a remote meeting only held virtually via Zoom.

Public Comment:

Discussion and action may be taken on any item on the Committee meeting agenda. The time and order of agenda items are approximate and subject to change at the discretion of the Committee Chair to facilitate the effective transaction of business.

Government Code section 11125.7 provides the opportunity for the public to address each agenda item during discussion or consideration by the Committee or prior to the Committee taking any action on said item. Members of the public will be provided appropriate opportunities to comment on any issues before the Committee, but the Committee Chair may, at his discretion, apportion available time among those who wish to speak. Individuals may appear before the Committee to discuss items not on the agenda; however, the Committee cannot discuss or take official action on these items during the same meeting. (Gov. Code, §§ 11125, 11125.7(a).)

