Naqvi Injury Law Achieves Record Judgments & Settlements
EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqvi Injury Law has successfully achieved record results on behalf of its injured clients recently. The Best of Las Vegas gold-winning law firm, led by Farhan Naqvi, has recovered nearly $100 million recently due in part to its research, strategy and litigation practices.
Farhan Naqvi is an award-winning personal injury and trial attorney. He and his firm are 11-time Gold Winners in the Best of Las Vegas program in the categories of Customer Service, Trial Lawyer, Personal Injury Lawyer and Law Firm. The American Institute of Trial Lawyers also named Naqvi a 2020 Litigator of the Year for Personal Injury Law.
“We appreciate the trust our clients place in us when they have been injured, and don’t take that responsibility lightly,” said Naqvi, the firm’s managing attorney. “Everyone in my firm is invested in bringing them the justice they deserve and does not rest until we have explored every possibility to accomplish that goal.”
Naqvi and his team have obtained nearly $100 million recently*, with cases including:
$65.7 million for client who suffered catastrophic brain injuries and numerous fractures after being ejected from a motorcycle during a crash with an SUV
$10.99 million for client who suffered a brain injury and facial fractures after being physically assaulted by a public bus driver. Discovery (intensive research) conducted during litigation proved the company was responsible.
$7.4 million for client who was injured as the result of a defective product
$3.73 million for clients who suffered as the result of a fire
$2.99 million for client who suffered brain, spine and leg injuries after being hit at a high rate of speed while pulled over on the freeway due to a flat tire
“One of the main things we attribute to our success is that our staff genuinely cares about each client we represent, and is passionate about succeeding on their behalf,” said Naqvi. “Many of our cases have been won outside the courtroom because we literally outwork our opposition. We perform exhaustive research, multiple interviews with experts and sources, and workshop our cases five times or more in our mock courtroom before the case is ever pursued in a court of law. That tenacity throughout every member of the firm is one of our greatest assets.”
Naqvi Injury Law is more than just a law firm. Farhan Naqvi is a dedicated philanthropist, both personally and professionally, supporting dozens of organizations in Southern Nevada. He supports and serves on the board of directors for Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, , which provides quality medical care and treatment for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. He also supports HELP of Southern Nevada, numerous youth sports organizations, school programs and homeless initiatives. He sponsors the Fox 5 Las Vegas’ “Shining Star” program, which highlights citizens who give back to their communities, and the KSNV News 3 “Wednesday’s Child” program which highlights local children available for adoption.
After more than decade managing his firm, Naqvi has successfully handled over 6,000 cases and is regularly recognized as one of Southern Nevada’s top personal injury attorneys. In addition to his record-setting 11 wins in Best of Las Vegas, he has been recognized locally by both Vegas Inc. and Desert Companion magazines, and nationally among the “Top One Percent” of attorneys by The National Association of Distinguished Counsel and among the top 100 trial lawyers in the country by The National Trial Lawyers.
To learn more about Farhan Naqvi and Naqvi Injury Law, visit www.naqvilaw.com.
ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW
Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. The firm is an 11-time Gold Winner in the “Best of Las Vegas” Readers Poll, for Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service and Best Trial Lawyer. Farhan Naqvi has been selected as a Super Lawyer, Litigator of the Year from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. For more information, visit www.naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.
Sarah Thornton
Farhan Naqvi is an award-winning personal injury and trial attorney. He and his firm are 11-time Gold Winners in the Best of Las Vegas program in the categories of Customer Service, Trial Lawyer, Personal Injury Lawyer and Law Firm. The American Institute of Trial Lawyers also named Naqvi a 2020 Litigator of the Year for Personal Injury Law.
“We appreciate the trust our clients place in us when they have been injured, and don’t take that responsibility lightly,” said Naqvi, the firm’s managing attorney. “Everyone in my firm is invested in bringing them the justice they deserve and does not rest until we have explored every possibility to accomplish that goal.”
Naqvi and his team have obtained nearly $100 million recently*, with cases including:
$65.7 million for client who suffered catastrophic brain injuries and numerous fractures after being ejected from a motorcycle during a crash with an SUV
$10.99 million for client who suffered a brain injury and facial fractures after being physically assaulted by a public bus driver. Discovery (intensive research) conducted during litigation proved the company was responsible.
$7.4 million for client who was injured as the result of a defective product
$3.73 million for clients who suffered as the result of a fire
$2.99 million for client who suffered brain, spine and leg injuries after being hit at a high rate of speed while pulled over on the freeway due to a flat tire
“One of the main things we attribute to our success is that our staff genuinely cares about each client we represent, and is passionate about succeeding on their behalf,” said Naqvi. “Many of our cases have been won outside the courtroom because we literally outwork our opposition. We perform exhaustive research, multiple interviews with experts and sources, and workshop our cases five times or more in our mock courtroom before the case is ever pursued in a court of law. That tenacity throughout every member of the firm is one of our greatest assets.”
Naqvi Injury Law is more than just a law firm. Farhan Naqvi is a dedicated philanthropist, both personally and professionally, supporting dozens of organizations in Southern Nevada. He supports and serves on the board of directors for Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, , which provides quality medical care and treatment for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. He also supports HELP of Southern Nevada, numerous youth sports organizations, school programs and homeless initiatives. He sponsors the Fox 5 Las Vegas’ “Shining Star” program, which highlights citizens who give back to their communities, and the KSNV News 3 “Wednesday’s Child” program which highlights local children available for adoption.
After more than decade managing his firm, Naqvi has successfully handled over 6,000 cases and is regularly recognized as one of Southern Nevada’s top personal injury attorneys. In addition to his record-setting 11 wins in Best of Las Vegas, he has been recognized locally by both Vegas Inc. and Desert Companion magazines, and nationally among the “Top One Percent” of attorneys by The National Association of Distinguished Counsel and among the top 100 trial lawyers in the country by The National Trial Lawyers.
To learn more about Farhan Naqvi and Naqvi Injury Law, visit www.naqvilaw.com.
ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW
Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. The firm is an 11-time Gold Winner in the “Best of Las Vegas” Readers Poll, for Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service and Best Trial Lawyer. Farhan Naqvi has been selected as a Super Lawyer, Litigator of the Year from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. For more information, visit www.naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.
Sarah Thornton
Connected Communications
+1 7022390785
email us here