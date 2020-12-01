Seasoned Business Development Manager Joins ITpipes
ITpipes, the robust US-based pipeline inspection software, welcomed aboard Mark Grabowski, who will be leading the company’s marketing & industry relations
...his results oriented marketing background will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the ITpipes brand as we continue to innovate and grow.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITpipes, the most trusted & user-friendly platform available to manage your wastewater collection system, welcomed aboard Mark Grabowski. Mark will be charged with turbo-charging the company’s marketing efforts and industry relations.
An eighteen-year water/wastewater industry veteran, Mark Grabowski has come aboard to fill the newly added position of Business Development Manager. Grabowski will be bringing with him a background of data-driven pipeline inspection, maintenance, and repair, as well as a vast proficiency with industry relations. As Business Development Manager, Grabowski will be responsible for translating the business objectives into marketing strategies. He will oversee enhancing the customer experience, improving relationship marketing, and managing the overall brand and marketing activities for the firm's inspection software platform.
ITpipes CEO and Founder, Cori Criss, expressed confidence in Grabowski’s ability to excel in the new position, stating “We are ecstatic to welcome Mark to our team of seasoned staff. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mark’s capabilities and that continues to grow as I’ve watched his career. His extensive knowledge and depth of industry experience related to pipeline inspection equipment, data and analytics make him an ideal cultural fit at our firm. In addition, his results oriented marketing background will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the ITpipes brand as we continue to innovate and grow.”
Grabowski has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Central Florida and a certificate in Water Technology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He holds several patents for data-rich pipeline inspection technologies and has authored and/or contributing-authored many industry papers, manuals, and specifications. An active member of many industry associations, Grabowski is excited to be joining the leading US-based pipeline inspection software company.
“I have known and worked with Cori and her elite team at ITpipes since I entered the industry.” Grabowski said. “While they are often recognized for their CCTV-inspection software, a lot of people don’t realize the way they have streamlined and automated the data, reporting, & mapping side of pipeline inspection. I’m elated at the opportunity to come aboard and work with a group that is as passionate about bringing new methods and new technology to an industry that all-too-often advances at a glacial pace” added Grabowski
“Mark’s domestic and international experience with both municipal agencies and contractors in this space made him a great fit for our team”, said Sales Manager Ross Brown. “His experience in advanced underground pipeline technologies was a natural fit for evangelizing ITpipes’s powerful inspection management, operations planning, and capital improvement prioritizing software” added Brown.
ITpipes has experienced exponential growth, and 2021 shows no signs of slowing down. “With amazing partners like ESRI, Cartegraph, Cityworks, & Lucity, combined with robust, simple platforms and best-in-class customer service, ITpipes is quickly becoming the obvious choice for contractors and municipalities, alike” states Grabowski. “I couldn’t be more excited to jump on at this time”.
About ITpipes: Founded in 2009, ITpipes develops platforms to allow pipeline inspections to quickly turn into actionable intelligence. ITpipes simplifies field inspections, streamlines data management, and provides powerful decision making tools for pipeline planning and prioritizing. ITpipes has proven success with many of America’s most demanding utilities, successfully moving their pipeline maintenance and rehab programs from reactive to predictive. ITpipes partners with ESRI to ensure integrated mapping and automation with client asset management systems such as Cityworks, Cartegraph, Lucity and others.
