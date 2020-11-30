Emil Malak Pens an Op-ed: New antibody resistant coronavirus mutation N493K; Focus should be on testing

There is an urgent need for continuous testing every three days as well as making COVID-19 testing more widely available through innovative means such as testing vending machines.” — Emil Malak

LONDON, ENGLAND, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced it has published an op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/emilmalakoped1120.html) by Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak. Voip-Pal.com Inc., Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company is an inventor and pioneer of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls. Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture.

In February of this year (2020), just as the world was waking up to the news that people were fleeing Wuhan China, headed to worldwide destinations with the deadly coronavirus, Mr. Malak wrote his very first Op-ed on the subject. In the title of his article, “A Global Pandemic Has Already Started” Mr. Malak declared the novel coronavirus to be a worldwide pandemic one month before the World Health Organization did. Since then we have seen several of Mr. Malek’s predictions on the virus come true.

In his most recent op-ed, Mr. Malak discussed the new antibody resistant coronavirus mutation N493K. “The neutralizing antibodies that patients develop after being infected with a virus or following vaccination are not proving to be effective against this new mutant. The N439K mutation so-far is proving to be resistant to antibodies.

He continued, “N439K has already been identified in twelve countries and is increasing infection rates in the United States and Europe. As a result, within the next four weeks we could potentially see death rates increase. Authors of a recent study on the new coronavirus mutant conclude their findings could have consequences, not only on the efficacy of emerging vaccines but also the efficacy of antibody therapeutics.”

With studies such as the one by The University of Vermont Medical Center yet to be done, Mr. Malak who is very pro-vaccine and believes they save lives cautioned, “I have the utmost respect for politicians on both sides of the aisle that have dedicated their efforts into eradicating the coronavirus. One of the challenges is there are still too many unknowns before we can roll out a safe vaccine solution. Do neutralizing antibodies indeed vanish within a few months? Will antibody dependent enhancement (ADE) put those vaccinated in danger? Could a vaccinated person, thinking they are immune to COVID-19 become an asymptomatic carrier and spread the virus? How many doses of the vaccine will people need per year? Some suggest three of four doses per year to be safe. What about side effects? Will spike protein mutations complicate matters?”

Malak has repeatedly warned in his op-eds over the past nine months about the need to gather adequate data of at least two years before allowing a vaccine to go to the market. Recalling the mistakes of the 1960’s Thalidomide tragedy that led to tens of thousands of children born with birth defects, Malak wrote, “We need to learn from these tragedies and never repeat the same mistakes. Rushing into any drug or vaccine could lead to catastrophic consequences.”

Pointing to a study by Danish researches, Mr. Malak discusses another concern in the possibility that today’s vaccine may not work tomorrow because of virus mutation, “Researchers have documented at least two mutations of the coronavirus. In one instance the genetic sequence within the spike protein changed the position of the “614 G” aspartic acid (contains an amino acid and a carboxylic acid) to an “amino acid glycine.” That single change within the spike protein created a new COVID-19-2.0, far more contagious and deadly than the original. The second mutation was recently discovered in the mink farms of Denmark; two amino acid mutations within the spike protein. It is valid to question whether a vaccine would be effective after a mutation takes place in the spike protein. We do not know when, nor how frequently a mutation will take place, rendering the vaccine ineffective each time. Another important question that needs to be answered is how effective any COVID-19 vaccine will be on a mutated strain of the virus; a COVID-2.0.”

Mr. Malak continues, “As a result of this new virus all of Denmark’s 17 million farmed minks in their 400 mink farms are being destroyed and 240 or more mink farm workers are currently infected. This latest development provides even more reason why the focus should be on developing more effective therapeutics,” said Mr. Malak.

Mr. calls for what he calls, “The hammer and the dance” - for a new non-political task force. “It is necessary to form a national scientific advisory committee that is free from all political influence. The committee would provide two televised updates per week to advise the public of the facts regarding the coronavirus, its spread and what actions need to be taken by each state.”

Below is Mr. Malak’s proposal:

The Hammer - Europe is headed back to total lockdown, referred to as the “hammer” because of the resurgence of coronavirus cases. The virus is back in Europe vigorously, leading government officials to once again shutdown their economies. This radical action will be devastating to businesses and to the overall mental and physical health of Europeans and will hopefully be limited to a very short period.

The Dance - During the hammer period certain actions must be taken to get people back to work:

1. There is an urgent need for continuous testing every three days as well as making COVID-19 testing more widely available through innovative means such as testing vending machines that provide rapid results in one minute. Those that test negative are free to go to work, restaurants and live their lives normally. Those who test positive will seek medical attention and self-quarantine. More simple, rapid self-testing kits are needed.

2. Reconfigure workplaces providing the means for social distancing, disinfectants and mask wearing indoors.

3. Limit the size of indoor gatherings.

4. Indoor locations like restaurants, bars, and conference centers etc. could be retrofitted with air conditioning systems that burn out the virus during circulation cycles.

5. Close down tattoo parlors, massage parlors and prostitution businesses. Those with addictions should be treated in proper medical facilities.

People that do not adjust to the new norms necessary to deal with the virus will be leaving themselves vulnerable to potential infection and risks associated with the virus which includes death.

Malak, who has many years of experience dealing with the U.S. patent system hinted he may be writing a future article on the current state of patents in the United States saying, “Unfortunately, owning a U.S. patent today can be meaningless. It is no longer an asset but a liability.”

